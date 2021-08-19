It’s hard to put into words how strange this is, but there’s another friggin’ He-Man show coming to Netflix. Now, you’re probably thinking, “This has got to be the second half of the much-hyped Master Of The Universe: Revelation, which Netflix released roughly a month ago.” Well, you’d be wrong. This is a different He-Man. A He-Man in space, a He-Spaceman, if you will. There are two independent He-Men running around Netflix in the year 2021.

This newer iteration is a CGI slugfest as oppose to Kevin Smith’s nostalgic reimagining for the television series based on a bunch of fine Mattel products. However, while the reboot of the “Mattel and Mars Bar Quick Energy Choco Bot Hour” is still locked in development hell, Netflix hedged its bets on the “He-Man for millennials” and made one that’s primarily for children. We’re really going about this backward.



The new He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe retains the title of the old show, but it is aesthetically updated. Now, Eternia is a planet, Adam is a space prince, and Orko is a robot or something. That’s what’s so fun about He-Man as a character. He’s very malleable. You can stick him in space and he’s mostly the same.



Here’s the synopsis:

On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It’s up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It’s Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?

We’re not exactly sure why we needed two series separated by a month about He-Man’s quest to rid Eternia of Skeletor, but we assume the low-level backlash by He-Man fans against Revelation had something to do with it. Maybe those fans will enjoy the blocky CG characters that scream “family entertainment” a little better. One thing seems clear, we probably won’t be getting a patented Kevin Smith crying selfie for this He-Man.