On the heels of their biggest box office weekend in years, Warner Bros. is shaking things up. The release dates for upcoming tentpole releases, including several DC superhero movies, are now in flux, delayed, and/or moved.

Per Deadline, the delays, which affects The Flash, DC League Of Super-Pets, Aquaman And The Lost City, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Wonka, and Meg 2: The Trench, are due to a “logjam” of post-production work on effects-heavy releases. Now, before all the Meg-heads take arms, break onto the Warner Bros.’ lot, chanting “Meg, Meg, Meg” in unison as they knock over the water tower, this stuff is still going to theaters.

First up, the studio moved DC League Of Super-Pets (a.k.a. the movie in which Keanu Reeves plays Batman and Jim Halpert plays Superman) from May 20 to July 29. We know our readers were looking forward to seeing the adventures of Batman and Superman’s dogs, but any younger Bat-fans, who may not be old enough for the Se7en-inspired riddles of The Batman, will have a Caped Crusader to call their own this summer.

Perhaps, the hardest change to swallow is The Flash, which will now catch its breath in theaters on June 23, 2023. We know. Batman fans are, no doubt, excited to see Michael Keaton in the costume again. It would appear as though Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance didn’t satisfy their hunger for Keaton in rubber. The unexpected virtue of ignorance? We think not!



Other members of The Justice League Of America are also renting the proverbial U-Haul. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom swims from December 16, 2022 to March 17, 2023—perhaps to avoid the water-focused Avatar 2, which is supposedly coming up for air this year. Instead, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods will square off with Jake Sully in the waters of Na’vi, moving from June 2, 2023, to December 16, 2022.

Warner Bros. isn’t just focused on DC, though. The studio also moved Timothée Chalamet’s much-anticipated Willy Wonka origin story, Wonka. The candy man will debut on December 15, 2023. We know this one’s by Paddington director Paul King, so we remain cautiously optimistic, but it bears repeating the question: Jesus, what are we even doing anymore?

Finally, fans can dig into Meg 2: The Trench on August 4, 2023, so please, for the love of God, stop rioting over Meg 2's release date.

Warner, we’re sure, thanks you for your patience.

