When Timothée Chalamet was first cast as this generation’s Willy Wonka in Paddington director Paul King’s new candy origin movie Wonka, we had a lot of questions. Questions like: “Why?” or “What?” or “Is the Timothée Chalamet Wonka just going to be a sensitive young man with long, dark hair wearing a top hat and a long coat?” Well, Chalamet has posted a photo of himself as Willy Wonka on social media and… yeah, it’s exactly that.

He has a top hat, he has a long coat, he has long Timothée Chalamet hair, he has a sensitive young man Timothée Chalamet face, all of the things we wanted to see! He’s even got a scarf and maybe some kind of fingerless glove, which are two things we didn’t even know we wanted. He does not appear to have any candy, which is concerning, and he also doesn’t seem to be torturing any children or enslaving anyone. Those are the things everybody knows that Willy Wonka loves, so hopefully that little side-eye he’s doing is going in the direction of some candy, spoiled children, or Oompa Loompas.

We don’t know much about Wonka, with this photo being the clearest indication yet that it’s even a real movie that will really come out, but the photo seems to imply an olde-timey vibe that might be more in line with the 1971 Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory movie with Gene Wilder than the more recent Johnny Depp movie. Timothée Chalamet is sort of the new Gene Wilder, right?

We don’t necessarily believe that, but there’s only so much to say about this picture. It seems to be snowing. Snow is fun. Sledding, skiing, snowmen. Sno-caps is a kind of candy. Do Oompa Loompas come from a snowy climate? Maybe this movie will finally reveal that they do.

