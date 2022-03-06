We all saw this coming: After opening strong with preview screenings on Thursday, Matt Reeves’ The Batman cleaned up at the box office this weekend—much like how Batman himself goes out every night to clean up the streets of Gotham City. The dark take on the Dark Knight (finally, someone had the guts to do that!) opened to $128.5 million, which is the second-best opening of any movie since the pandemic started, the best opening Warner Bros. has gotten since the pandemic (obviously, since the best opening was a certain Sony movie), and the best opening Reeves has ever gotten.

This is a big win for Warner Bros. after 2021’s controversial HBO Max release strategy, and it probably proves that the studio will continue to release huge blockbusters in theaters.

After that, the next seven movies are in (almost) the exact same order they were in last week, which has been happening pretty much all year, and none of them even made especially notable money. Uncharted made $11 million, which was enough to make it the latest film of the pandemic era to cross $100 million total, but it was still a steep drop from last week. (who would’ve thought a video game adaptation and a Batman movie would be courting a similar audience?)

Then we have Dog ($6 million this week), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($4.4 million, which is pocket change to Sony now), and Death On The Nile ($2.7 million). Sing 2 and Jackass Forever flipped around, both making less than $2 million, followed by Cyrano, Indian crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Scream, none of which cracked $1 million.

