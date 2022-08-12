Could it be that we haven’t seen the last of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl after all? An interesting question, seeing as how we never even really saw the first of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl. The abrupt cancellation of her film sent shockwaves through the industry, and couldn’t have endeared the new Warner Bros. Discovery regime to the young star.

According to a new Variety report, newly installed Warner Bros. Pictures Group chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have been brainstorming how to make amends with Grace, and allegedly haven’t ruled out having her play the role of Barbara Gordon in a future DC project. (Would you want to play a supporting role in a company’s superhero film after your character’s spotlight moment was written off for tax purposes?) If not Batgirl, the outlet claims they might “at least” offer for her to “star in another Warner Bros. production.” Good luck with that!

Variety offered a bit more info about the doomed Batgirl test screening as well, specifying it was a “10-week director’s cut” that tested so low and that “practically all movies are in rough shape that early in post-production.” Further, Warner Bros. Discovery deemed it a “waste of money” to do reshoots that would make the film better suited for theatrical, a fact which will surely have Leslie Grace rushing to get back in business with these guys.

DeLuca and Abdy also reportedly want current DC Films president Walter Hamada to stay on as the guy to usher in David Zaslav’s “10-year plan,” but Batgirl was viewed as Hamada’s last straw with the company after getting entangled with Zack Snyder’s Justice League drama. Variety suggests Greg Berlanti and Dan Lin’s names have been thrown in the ring for the role, but it doesn’t sound like either man is eager to take on the job.

Besides Batgirl, there haven’t been any other significant cancellations, despite Zaslav’s hints at a full overhaul. Still, that doesn’t mean any of the current development slate is safe–even The Flash could end up on the cutting room floor, despite WB Discovery’s extraordinary attempts to ignore Ezra Miller’s bad behavior. The only new project to get a greenlight under the new regime is Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, which a Variety insider hilariously stresses “is more like A Star Is Born than In the Heights.” That new DC boss will clearly have their work cut out for them.