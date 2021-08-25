We love challenging funny people to do funny things, which is why we created Stock Photo Cinema. It’s a game we play where we challenge our favorite funny humans to create stories behind some of the wildest stock photos we can find online. Hilarity ensues and laughs are had.



The latest players to step up to the Stock Photo Cinema plate are two voice acting veterans and improv legends who just happen to be part of the Archer cast. With Archer’s 12th season kicking off August 25, we invited Amber “Pam Poovey” Nash and Lucky “Algernop Krieger” Yates in to our virtual studio to take on some weird, weird pics. You can watch the results in the video below.

If you’re more into reading jokes, you can check out a select passage from one of the duo’s riffs below. Here’s the picture they were tasked with:

Amber Nash: Lucky, we’re just in time for dinner at this cat snake witch’s house.

Lucky Yates: I mean, it is a witch’s pumpkin farm. Clearly, she is currently her familiar cat. Snake is tending the stew. While I assume the hot rod witch—This is from the property hot rod witch, which is series of Y.A. novels soon to be made into a cinematic multiverse.

AN: Yeah, she’s a witch that’s got a rockabilly vibe.

LY: Yeah, man. She’s the bad girl of the witch community. She takes no sass from nobody.

AN: She’s also got an ample bottom. That’s why she has to have a seat on her broom that can handle her ample bottom.

LY: She’s got a double wide seat. Look at that, man. It’s fully padded.

I do appreciate her digital readout on her hot rod broom.

AN: That’s so she can tell where she’s going.

Is that that GPS or is it the calories that she’s burning?

LY: If you notice, it’s got several buttons on there. There are many functions in that tiny little screen. You can tell it’s an altimeter. It judges your height from the ground.

The new season of Archer premieres August 25. You can watch the trailer for the new season right here.