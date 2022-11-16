Part of the joy of going to the movies is putting the little screen on airplane mode and looking at the big screen. When it comes to Missing, those other screens still reign supreme as the action unfolds through phones, webcams, and surveillance footage. The tense thriller is the sequel to 2018's Searching, which was similarly shot from the perspective of screens.



Searching followed John Cho as a father desperate to track down his teenage daughter. The new trailer for Missing reveals that the film flips the script by focusing on Euphoria actor Storm Reid’s June, who starts sleuthing after her mother Grace (Nia Long) never returns from a vacation to Colombia with her new boyfriend Kevin (Ken Leung). Frustrated by her interactions with the authorities, the recent high school graduate takes the hunt into her own hands.

MISSING - Official Trailer (HD)

“The best thing you can do to help us is just wait by your phone,” June is told on a disappointing call with the U.S. Embassy in Colombia. She does just that, enlisting local help via a TaskRabbit alternative to trace her mother’s steps. (Her new assistant only has a 2.83 star rating, but he seems like he gets the job done.)

Of course, TikTok true crime aficionados are also on the case, with plenty of comments rolling in on social media. June previously did a deep dive on Searching’s Margot Kim case herself and goes on to discover a shocking conspiracy. Kevin is revealed to be more than he initially let on–as is Grace.

“I’m not giving up on my mom,” June promises FBI agent Elijah Park (Daniel Henney).

Missing reunites Searching co-writers Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian for its story, who also penned the 2020 Hulu feature Run starring Sarah Paulson. This time around, the duo handed off screenplay duties to Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, who also took over from Chaganty as directors.

Missing hits theaters on January 20, 2023.