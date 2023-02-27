The Last Of Us: Storm Reid responds to homophobic backlash

This post contains minor spoilers for The Last Of Us episode “Left Behind.”

The Last Of Us has put queerness at the center of its narrative on multiple occasions in the first season, including the most recent episode “Left Behind.” The story follows Ellie before discovering her immunity, flirting with runaway Riley (Storm Reid), and forming a romantic connection before disaster inevitably strikes.

TLOU has faced homophobic backlash since it was only a video game, so it’s no surprise that there are folks out there working themselves into an outrage over two teens kissing. But, “I think Bella put it perfectly a couple of weeks ago: ‘If you don’t like it, don’t watch,’” Reid says to Variety. “There’s so many other things to worry about in the world. I think being concerned about who people love is just absurd to me. I just don’t—I will never understand it. I don’t get it.”

She continues, “I think despite what people are going to say, if they don’t like it, I think there are going to be a lot more people that appreciate it. A lot more people that feel represented and seen and heard. So that’s what matters. That’s where the work comes in. And that’s when it’s appreciated, and you prioritize looking at those tweets rather than the ones that aren’t the best.”



“We are telling important stories. We’re telling stories of people’s experiences, and that’s what I live for. That’s what makes good storytelling because we are telling stories of people who are taking up space in the world,” Reid asserts in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s 2023. If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight. There’s so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people—or anybody—love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it’s just nonsense.”

The young TLOU cast has become adept at preempting the haters. “I’m not particularly anxious about it,” Ramsey previously told GQ about potential homophobic complaints. “I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out.” After all, she’s no stranger to animosity. “It isn’t gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance.”