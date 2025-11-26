Chasing Red, an adaptation of the hit Wattpad YA rom-com, is filming in Saudi Arabia The adaptation of a popular Wattpad young-adult romance will do a little whitewashing of the Saudi Royal family.

Undeterred by the swift backlash to the Riyadh comedy festival, the adaptation of the young-adult romance Chasing Red is set to film in Saudi Arabia next year. Starring Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch and Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Gavin Casalegno, Chasing Red is the first part of the Red saga, a massively popular collection of young-adult books written by Isabelle Ronin on the platform Wattpad. The series follows Veronica (Petsch), a.k.a. “Red,” a straight-A college student with a troubled past, who has undeniable chemistry with the charming playboy, Caleb (Casalegno). It has since been published as a WEBTOON comic and a physically published book. For its next act, it’ll be doing some light whitewashing of the Saudi government, which, in addition to allegedly dismembering journalist Jamal Khashoggi, recently hosted the likes of Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, and Louis C.K. for the Riyadh Comedy Festival.