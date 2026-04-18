Wayans Brothers threaten a White Chicks 2 if Scary Movie 6 is a success

Let’s begin by acknowledging, because the world is a wide and beautiful place, that there are people for whom the 2004 Wayans Brothers comedy White Chicks is not a bizarre, tonally weird misstep from some fitfully sharp comedy creators, but in fact a nostalgic slice of humorous genius. Those passionate outliers are in for some conditional good news this week, as Shawn and Marlon Wayans have suggested that the key to getting a new film featuring crossdressing, horrifyingly prosthetic-laden FBI agents Kevin and Marcus Copeland may end up being buying a bunch of tickets to go see Scary Movie 6.

The Wayans (per Variety) were talking to Entertainment Tonight (alongside Scary Movie 6 star Anna Faris) when the question of a White Chicks sequel was brought up. And the response is kind of fascinating to watch, because the Wayans are clearly aware of an almost seismic interest in seeing more White Chicks that is constantly threatening to explode up out of their fans. “These people don’t play about White Chicks,” Marlon Wayans says when asked about it, with the slightly harried air of a man who gets asked about this non-existent movie with both frequency and intensity. “Yeah, they’re not playing,” his brother chimed in. The duo then pivoted to the old carrot-and-stick, promising that, “If this movie”—i.e., Scary Movie 6, their return to the franchise after a 25-year-absence—”does well, a White Chicks 2 could happen.”

There have been rumors of a White Chicks sequel before: In 2009, Sony and the Wayans announced they were working on a follow-up. (The original made more than $100 million off a fairly small budget, so the math certainly made sense.) And that’s before you get into some of the weird conversations that percolate around the film, like the time co-star Terry Crews—who apparently referenced his part in the film during a cameo at Coachella this weekend—talked about how he had such a good time making it that he got “depressed” in the aftermath, or the time that Everything Everywhere All At Once directing team Daniels expressed their desire to remake the film as a “hard-R, Oscar-worthy drama.” The point is, people are not normal about the movie White Chicks, and they may get a whole lot less normal about it if Scary Movie 6 does well at the box office.