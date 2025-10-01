We Bury The Dead, but they don't stay down for long in trailer for Daisy Ridley film The eerie zombie feature rises from the grave on January 2, 2026.

Between The Last Of Us, 28 Years Later, and the upcoming Daisy Ridley horror film We Bury The Dead, Hollywood is experiencing a veritable zombie apocalypse of its own. But while the characters in the Daisy Ridley film actually have time to put bodies six feet underground (a luxury rarely afforded to their compatriots in TLOU and the 28 Days Later franchise), they don’t stay down for long.

“After a catastrophic American military experiment, resulting in mass casualties across Tasmania, Ava (Ridley) joins a body retrieval unit to help identify the dead and search for her husband on the southern part of the island,” the Zak Hilditch-directed film’s official synopsis reads. “As Ava makes her way south, across the ravaged landscape, she soon learns that some of the victims of the disaster are coming back to life.”