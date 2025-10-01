We Bury The Dead, but they don't stay down for long in trailer for Daisy Ridley film

The eerie zombie feature rises from the grave on January 2, 2026.

October 1, 2025
Screenshot: Vertical/YouTube
We Bury The Dead
Between The Last Of Us, 28 Years Later, and the upcoming Daisy Ridley horror film We Bury The Dead, Hollywood is experiencing a veritable zombie apocalypse of its own. But while the characters in the Daisy Ridley film actually have time to put bodies six feet underground (a luxury rarely afforded to their compatriots in TLOU and the 28 Days Later franchise), they don’t stay down for long.

“After a catastrophic American military experiment, resulting in mass casualties across Tasmania, Ava (Ridley) joins a body retrieval unit to help identify the dead and search for her husband on the southern part of the island,” the Zak Hilditch-directed film’s official synopsis reads. “As Ava makes her way south, across the ravaged landscape, she soon learns that some of the victims of the disaster are coming back to life.” 

The trailer doesn’t give much more away in terms of the film’s plot, but it does conjure an intensely creepy vibe. “The odd ones that do come back online are docile,” a military commander says in a voice-over as a pink-haired corpse bares its teeth. “I can assure you, you have nothing to fear.” Ava doesn’t seem all that reassured. 

While Ava has a long journey ahead of her (one that involves trudging down an abandoned road with an axe in classic zombie movie-fashion), she’s constantly motivated by the desire to reunite with her husband. “Zak has created a unique, terrifying tale about the undead and how far the living will go to reunite with their loved ones,” the Star Wars actor said in a statement, per Gizmodo. “I was thrilled to be part of bringing this nightmare to life and I can’t wait to share the movie with the world.” 

We Bury The Dead rises from the grave on January 2, 2026. 

 
