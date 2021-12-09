China’s Yutu 2 lunar rover recently sent back images of what is obviously just a big boring moon rock. Well, maybe it’s a “Moon Hut”, as some people are theorizing. It’s not, but maybe it is.

It could even be a Moon House, as some outlets are pondering. Perhaps, dare we say it, a Moon Cube? We won’t, though, because it’s clearly just a low-res photo of a far away rock.

But, like, it’s also kind of hut-like if you squint at it just right, so screw it: it’s gonna keep on being the Moon Hut until we are told otherwise. Which we will be, but haven’t been just yet.

According to Chinese space officials, the Yutu 2 rover is roughly 262-feet away from the “h ut,” and will reach it in about two-to-three months’ time, at which point everyone will say, “Oh, looks like it’s just a big rock, and not a worldview-shattering Moon Hut. Carry on, then.”

...But what made the rock so big in the first place? That’s gotta generate some mystique, too, right? We’re all in agreement here that aliens, unlike ghosts, are very real and hiding amongst us.



Just kidding. It probably got “excavated” by a meteor impact a long time ago. You know this; we know this. Space.com knows this.

But, also, maybe not? Maybe some giant aliens tossed it over there while playing moon bocci ball. Or maybe it’s a secret Nazi moon base. The image is very blurry, after all, which must mean something.

Which it doesn’t. It’s a rock. We won’t know with absolute certainty until early next year it’s for sure a rock. But, y’know... we know with absolute certainty right now that it’s a big stupid rock.



