We all stopped talking about Dahmer a while ago, but now we can really stop talking about: Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off/reboot/Thing Wednesday has surpassed Dahmer (or Monster Dahmer: The Dahmer Monster Dahmer, if you go by the full title) as the second-biggest English-language series in Netflix history (based on how many people watched a thing in its first month). Dahmer landed at 856.2 million hours watched in its first month, while Wednesday has already crossed 1 billion with another week to go in its first month. That means it will go even higher! But it’s still not the top show, which is Stranger Things’ fourth season.

As is usually the case with Netflix’s “ratings,” you’ll notice that this is all measured in “hours watched” and not… “viewers who enjoyed it” or even “viewers who sat through the whole thing.” Because of that, as Variety points out, Stranger Things has an advantage based simply on the fact that its fourth season was longer than Wednesday’s debut season, so watching all of Stranger Things counts as more hours than watching all of Wednesday. It’s weird.

As for Harry & Meghan, it was Netflix’s second-biggest thing of the past week and has been viewed for over 80 million hours. That’s… a lot less than Wednesday, but that still makes it Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever. People don’t watch documentaries for as long as they watch supernatural horror comedies, apparently. But do they enjoy documentaries more? There’s no way to know, we only know the number of hours that were spent watching a thing in its first month. Either way, things seem to be going okay at Netflix if it can keep dropping hit after hit, with each hit being bigger than the last hit.