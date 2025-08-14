A familiar face returns in Wednesday season 2, part 2 trailer Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) is in touch with the other side when part two premieres September 3 on Netflix.

What is dead may never die: True in Game Of Thrones, starring Gwendoline Christie, and true in Wednesday, starring Gwendoline Christie. What we’re getting at is that Gwendoline Christie is back for part two of the second season of the hit series, which premieres September 3. Though Principal Weems died in the first season, she’s now tasked with serving as Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) spirit guide after the young psychic investigator suffered a near-death experience of her own.

Of course our heroine couldn’t die, despite being thrown out a window at the end of part one. She still has to return to Nevermore and save Enid (Emma Myers) from the fate Wednesday saw in her vision, a mission that’s become all the more urgent now that Tyler (Hunter Doohan) is back on the loose. But while Wednesday has always seen things others don’t, the presence of her “spirit guide” may prove a little more bothersome as she gets caught speaking to someone who isn’t really there. “I was so thrilled to come back and work again with this wonderful cast and the magnificent Jenna Ortega and the rest of our brilliant cast,” Christie told Netflix’s Tudum. “I felt like I was returning to a group of friends who are all at the top of their game. It is such a pleasure for me to be a part of this emotional world, this imaginative world, and play the character of Larissa Weems, who I truly adore and really thought a lot about bringing into being.”

Netflix continues its annoying strategy of dividing seasons into “parts,” which is likely to continue through the recently announced third season of the Tim Burton-produced show. Series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have expressed a desire (per The Hollywood Reporter) to keep the series going through the protagonist’s entire tenure at Nevermore, which would total seven years, if she can make it through graduation (a tall order for both the character and for the actor, given how in-demand Jenna Ortega is). Regardless, they’ll be continuing to play in this sandbox for some time, as the duo recently announced they’re working on an animated Addams Family movie, which is completely separate from the series and a reboot from the last version, released in 2021. The Addams Family franchise certainly isn’t dying anytime soon, either. You can check out the trailer above, and some new first look photos at part two below.