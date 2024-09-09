Beetlejuice Beetlejuice handily wins the box office box office The juice is loose

Just like Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, y’all clearly don’t know how to listen. Despite everything we learned during Betelgeuse’s first outing, someone out there clearly said the name three times because the juice has never been more loose. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice sequel conjured up a scary good $110 million at the box office this weekend, winning the director the second highest opening weekend of his career. The film’s bag falls just behind Burton’s Alice In Wonderland adaptation, which brought in $116 million during its opening weekend in 2010.

But Winter River still has a bit of an edge of Wonderland. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice beat Alice In Wonderland‘s opening day by about $700,000, according to Variety. That makes it not just the best opening day of Burton’s career at $41.5 million, but the second biggest opening day ever for a September release. The ghost with the most falls just behind Pennywise the clown in It, which captured $50.4 million on its opening day in 2017. If these studios ever want to make even more money, they should have those two square off Alien Vs. Predator-style; it would be the terrifying weird little guy event of the century.

Betelgeuse is followed by two worthy foes in Deadpool & Wolverine, which still managed to bring in a hefty $7.2 million despite the fact that this was its seventh weekend in theaters. Fellow franchise fare Alien: Romulus hasn’t been quite as lucky. It drops out of the top three in its fourth weekend, with a slightly weaker $3.9 million haul. Reagan steps up to take its place with $5.2 million. Lower down the list, A24’s The Front Room—the Brandy-led, feature-length tryout for Robert Eggers’ brothers Max and Sam—had a scary opening weekend for a very different reason: it only managed to summon $1.7 million, landing it in the 10th spot.

Check out the full list, via Box Office Mojo, below: