Project Hail Mary is Amazon MGM's highest-grossing film ever
The Ryan Gosling-starring film ruled the box office for a second weekend, while They Will Kill You failed to make a killing.Image via Amazon MGM
In its second weekend at the box office, Project Hail Mary once again pulled off a major victory. The film took in $54.5 million this weekend in the United States, besting the second place film, Disney-Pixar’s Hoppers, by well over $40 million. The Ryan Gosling vehicle now crossed $300 million at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing film Amazon MGM has produced since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, per Variety. The previous record-holder had been 2023’s Creed III, which reached $276 million in its run.
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