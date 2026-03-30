Project Hail Mary is Amazon MGM's highest-grossing film ever

In its second weekend at the box office, Project Hail Mary once again pulled off a major victory. The film took in $54.5 million this weekend in the United States, besting the second place film, Disney-Pixar’s Hoppers, by well over $40 million. The Ryan Gosling vehicle now crossed $300 million at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing film Amazon MGM has produced since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, per Variety. The previous record-holder had been 2023’s Creed III, which reached $276 million in its run.

The biggest new release of the weekend, They Will Kill You, did not make a killing. Per Variety, the film only brought in $5 million domestically, which is, obviously, not what Warner Bros. or New Line was hoping for. They Will Kill You only cost $20 to produce, but that $5 million figure is split between the studios and the theater owners, so it’s certainly a pretty paltry taking for an opening weekend. Though it only distributed this one, it’s more less-than-stellar news for Warner Bros after its early March flop, The Bride!, which wasn’t even listed in the top 40 films of this past weekend by Box Office Mojo.

Elsewhere this weekend, Scream 7 passed $200 million at the global box office, extending its lead as the highest grossing entry into the franchise. Colleen Hoover adaptation Reminders Of Him has also reached nearly $70 million around the globe against a $25 million budget. The top ten of the weekend is listed below, via of Box Office Mojo.