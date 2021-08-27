Kevin Can F**K Himself will return for a second season, offering answers to all the lingering questions from season one’s cliffhanger. Creator Valerie Armstrong will return to Worcester with Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee.

“We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show,” Armstrong says. “Creating the first season of Kevin Can F**K Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”

In the first season, Armstrong flips a conventional sitcom trope on its head. Allison McRoberts (Murphy), seemingly fits the image of the beautiful, doting wife who winds up married to a lazy, unredeemable man (Petersen) who makes her the butt of his jokes, as it has been written since the origin of the sitcom series. But on ce free from the confines of her wifely duties, Allison reveals her much more sinister feelings toward her husband and her desire to get out from under the unsatisfying and abusive marriage. The first season of the single-camera sitcom was a success for AMC+.

“It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before,” says Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

The 8-e pisode season is expected to arrive on AMC+ and AMC next year.

