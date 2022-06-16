After years of silence from HBO, the network finally released a teaser for Westworld’s fourth season at the beginning of May, and now we already have another full trailer that gives more of an indication of what the new season will be about. We’ll have to wait and see if any of this turns out better than season three did, but as it stands now—in this singular moment—Westworld fans are being nicely spoiled for once.

This new trailer opens on Christina, the “totally new character” that series star Evan Rachel Wood is playing after her original character, robot revolutionary Dolores, was “killed off” for “good” at the end of last season. Christina is a writer working on a story about a girl who recognizes that there’s something wrong with the world and it’s her fault… but obviously this is a new person, not Dolores. Why would you even think otherwise?

Westworld Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO

The rest of the trailer is about the other main players in Westworld, whatever you want to call the Terminator version of Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale (isn’t she a Dolores copy?) , Ed Harris’ Man In Black (in both human and Host versions, apparently), Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe, Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve, and Aaron Paul’s Caleb Nichols (who needs to brush that hair out of his face). There aren’t too many teases about big grand mysteries, emphasizing Charlotte’s war against humanity instead, and while that was the weakest storyline of maybe the entire series so far, Westworld deserves at least a little slack here. It’s been two years, hopefully Lisa Joy and Jon Nolan have come up with something more interesting than “what if we undid years of trope subversion and just did all of the tropes.”

Westworld, now with a lot more flies than we remember, returns to HBO for season four on June 26.

