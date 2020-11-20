Photo : Amazon Studios

Riz Ahmed has been getting positive buzz for his performance in Sound Of Metal, and rightfully so—he’s the glue that keeps the film together, as we wrote in our review earlier this week. In a tale that’s become depressingly common in 2020, the film’s been pushed back several times since its debut at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s now set to premiere on Amazon Prime on December 4. But (v irtual) sneak previews of the film are finally be ing planned, so if you’ve been dying to slip on your ancient Rudimentary Peni T-shirt and rock out, then you’re in luck.

Advertisement

We’ve got 50 RSVP slots for an advance online screening of Sound Of Metal on Wednesday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, and to register for your slot, simply follow this link, create an account if you don’t already have one, and click the “RSVP” button. Sound Of Metal has been closed-captioned to accommodate non-hearing viewers, so if accessibility is an issue for you, this is a good film to check out—just register quickly, as spots are limited.

Virtual screenings work a little differently from in-person ones, obviously, so we’ve got some fine print laying out how it works underneath the trailer below.

Advertisement

Sound Of Metal debuts on Amazon Prime on December 4.

-After registering, you will receive an email confirmation with further instructions from no-reply@amazonscreenings.com—make sure to check your spam folders if you do not see it.



Advertisement

-The night of the screening, you will receive an email one hour before the screening begins with the screening link. This link is assigned to your email address and cannot be shared.

-Click on the link as soon as you receive the email to reserve your spot to watch the film. Make sure your device is charged and that your internet connection is strong. Once you open the link on once device, you cannot open it on another device.

Advertisement

-Wait in the virtual waiting room for the screening to begin.

-Watch the film at 7 PM CT. (Don’t be late!) You will be able to pause the movie for a brief moment but you cannot rewind or fast forward.

Advertisement

-Virtual screening capacity is limited, so please make sure to register right away!