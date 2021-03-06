Stitch is waiting for his family, Lilo & Stitch

Like William, there’s a Hamilton song—more specifically, a particular lyric from “That Would Be Enough”—that instantly fills my eyes to the brim. But since he’s already given that show its due here, I’ll highlight a cinematic moment that at first caught me by surprise and now conjures tears each time I recall it. In 2002, I offered to take my baby cousin to see Lilo & Stitch. I’d gone to plenty of movies with friends, but this was the first time I was taking a kid to see a movie and I was feeling very grown up. I wasn’t particularly excited to see the film (it was for kids, I was now an adult!) but in the middle of the movie, Stitch—a being we thought was a dog-like creature but is really a robot—is told by his creator that he will never have a family. “But… but…” Stitch replies. I’d spent most of the film making sure my cousin didn’t spill his soda, but suddenly I was weeping like they’d shot the damn robot dog thing. Stitch had a dream—a totally reasonable dream of just being loved—but he was told it was an impossibility because of what he is. As I type this out, I’m finally realizing why that maybe had such an impact on me, but at the time I was just doing all I could to wipe the tears away so my 6-year-old cousin would stop looking at me like “what a baby.” (The clip above cuts out before Stitch gets to his most gut-wrenching “but”s, so you’ll either have to check the film out or trust me that it gets even more heartbreaking.) [Patrick Gomez]