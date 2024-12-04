The National Board of Review names Wicked best film of 2024 Jon M. Chu also took home the Best Director honor for his Broadway adaptation.

Whether it’s because of the strikes last summer or simply the rapidly evolving nature of the industry, this year’s Oscar race is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. The Gotham Awards provided a shock Monday night as A24’s bafflingly un-campaigned A Different Man took home the top honor over contenders like Anora, Challengers, Nickel Boys, and fellow A24 release Babygirl. Now, the National Board of Review has thrown a wrench into the works in a very different way by selecting Wicked as their best film of the year.

“Wicked represents the pure magic that movies can bring to audiences,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Every detail is beautifully crafted and designed, the actors are all exceptional and the music is second-to-none—together it adds up to a transporting experience like no other.” The Broadway adaptation cleaned up in other categories too. Jon M. Chu was awarded Best Director, while the film’s stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, received an NBR spotlight award for creative collaboration.

Wicked has been an unqualified commercial success, but the musical adaptation wasn’t necessarily expected to make this many waves with critics—especially in major awards conversations like this. (The A.V. Club gave it a B-.) Then again, last year the NBR awarded Best Film to Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, which went on to leave the Oscars completely empty-handed. All this really tells us is that, at least at this point, this is still anyone’s race to win. March is going to be interesting.

Check out the NBR’s full list of 2024 award winners below:

Best Film: Wicked

Best Director: Jon M. Chu, Wicked

Best Actor: Daniel Craig, Queer

Best Actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress: Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown

Best Ensemble: Conclave

Breakthrough Performance: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Directorial Debut: India Donaldson, Good One

Best Original Screenplay: Mike Leigh, Hard Truths

Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

NBR Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: No Other Land

Best Animated Feature: Flow

Best International Film: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary: Sugarcane

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Anora

Babygirl

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Juror #2

Queer

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

All We Imagine as Light

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

Santosh

Universal Language

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Look Into My Eyes

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

Bird

A Different Man

Dìdi

Ghostlight

Good One

Hard Truths

His Three Daughters

Love Lies Bleeding

My Old Ass

Thelma