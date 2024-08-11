What's on TV this week—Industry, Bad Monkey, Emily In Paris Plus, John Cena and Awkwafina team up in an action comedy, Netflix drops a doc on incarceration, and more

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here’s what happening from Sunday, August 11 to Thursday, August 15. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Industry (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)



If you’re missing HBO hits like Succession and Silicon Valley and haven’t given Industry a whirl yet, what exactly are you waiting for? This fantastic drama follows investment bankers in London as they battle each other and external forces to come out on top—no matter how vicious they have to get. Season three of the series welcomes Kit Harington and Sarah Goldberg to the ensemble, which includes Myha’la Harrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, and Sagar Radia. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)



Ted Lasso and Shrinking‘s Bill Lawrence is back with another Apple TV+show, the joke-filled, Florida-set crime drama Bad Monkey. In it, Vince Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, a detective-turned-restaurant-inspector who strives to attain his former glory. When he stumbles upon a case that involves a severed human arm, he sees his golden ticket. Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Natalie Martinez, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, L. Scott Caldwell, and John Ortiz round out the cast. The A.V. Club‘s review of the show publishes on Tuesday.

Emily In Paris (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) French shenanigans continue in the five-episode first part of Emily In Paris season four. She’s still confused over who to pick—will it be Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)?—and you can expect some really good outfits, beautiful city locations, and big music moments while she makes said decision. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review on Thursday.

Hidden gems

Matt Rife: Lucid—A Crowd Work Special (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Matt Rife, who dropped an offensive Netflix special last year that didn’t land so well, is back on the streamer. In the hourlong Lucid, he taps into his apparent specialty, crowd work, getting up close and personal with those in attendance, telling them, among other things, “I want you guys to be aware you are equally as at fault for how this goes as I am.”

The Tyrant (Hulu/Disney+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)



In the action thriller The Tyrant, rogue scientists within the Korean government develop a bioweapon, forcing the U.S. authorities to intervene. Enter an intelligence agent (Kim Kang-woo), who hooks up with a former-agent-turned-hitman (Cha Seung-won) to stop the deadly attack.

More good stuff

Daughters (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Co-directed by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton and executive produced by Kerry Washington, the documentary Daughters, which touches on the themes of Washington’s excellent Hulu series UnPrisoned, chronicles Date for Dad, a program that fosters father-daughter bonding for families separated by incarceration.

Jackpot! (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)



Paul Feig helms Jackpot!, an action comedy in which Noel (John Cena) fights anyone who wants to harm Katie (Awkwafina), a lottery winner with a big bounty on her head. See, the film is set in the near future, after California has passed a law that if anyone kills the winner before sundown, they can legally claim their billion-dollar prize. (Let’s just try to roll with it.) The film also features Simu Liu, Ayden Mayeri, Dolly de Leon, and Seann William Scott.

Can’t miss recaps

Time Bandits (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Seal Team (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season seven premiere)

Solar Opposites (Hulu, Monday, 12:01 a.m., season five premiere)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Bel-Air (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)

Ending soon

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart And Kenan Thompson (Peacock, Sunday, 6 p.m., season one finale)