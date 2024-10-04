5 things to watch on TV this weekend Get spooky with Shudder, catch Nate Bargatze hosting SNL, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. V/H/S Beyond offers found-footage frights

Shudder, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The seventh V/H/S film (dubbed Beyond) boasts shorts from directors like Justin Long, Virat Pal, Jay Cheel, and Kate Siegel (whose entry was written by Mike Flanagan). Here is a bit from The A.V. Club‘s review:

2. Nate Bargatze returns to Saturday Night Live

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: Nate Bargatze apparently did so well in his SNL debut last October that he’s already returning for his next hosting round. The comedian takes center stage at Studio 8H this weekend along with musical guest Coldplay. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s recap of the night early Sunday morning.

3. It’s What’s Inside helps launch horror month

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: After premiering at Sundance earlier this year, Greg Jardin’s horror comedy It’s What’s Inside comes to streaming. In the film, a group of college friends reunite for a pre-wedding party that turns into a psychological nightmare when a mysterious suitcase shows up. Brittany O’Grady, Gavin Leatherwood, James Morosini, Madison Davenport, and Alycia Debnam-Carey co-star.

4. The dramedy Dìdi hits Peacock

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Sean Wang’s coming-of-age film centers on 13-year-old Chris (Izaac Wang), a Taiwanese-American teen determined to make the most of his summer and learn new things, like how to skate, flirt, and bond with his mother. The cast includes Joan Chen, Stephanie Hsu, and Spike Jonze. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

5. Roku gives Charlie Puth his own show

Roku, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Charlie Puth has had quite a year so far, what with his PBS performance at the Library of Congress, new single, marriage, and that Taylor Swift endorsement. And now Roku debuts The Charlie Puth Show, a heightened reality series in which the singer-songwriter sits down with artists and comedians to discuss the current pop-culture landscape.