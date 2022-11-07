This week, keep an eye on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is sure to top the box office, The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film, and the season 5 premieres of Yellowstone and The Crown. If reality competitions are more to your taste, HBO Max’s The Big Brunch, hosted by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, will fill you right up.
Monday 11/7
- The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres
- Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode airs
- Quantum Leap (NBC) - Reboot series continues
- Causeway (Apple TV+) - Jennifer Lawrence stars
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams
Tuesday 11/8
- The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues
- Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues
- Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes sequel streams
- The Rookie: Feds (ABC) - Season 1 continues
Wednesday 11/9
- The Crown (Netflix) - Season 5 premieres
- Zooptopia+ (Disney+) - Animated series debuts
- Andor (Disney+) - Watch episode 10
- American Horror Story (FX) - NYC season continues
- Abbott Elementary (ABC) - New episode airs
Thursday 11/10
- Atlanta (FX) - Series finale
- The Big Brunch (HBO Max) - Dan Levy hosts
- Falling For Christmas (Netflix) - Lindsay Lohan returns
- Titans (HBO Max) - Season 4 continues
- The Calling (Peacock) - Police procedural premieres
Friday 11/11
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (In theaters) - Who’ll inherit the crown?
- The Fabelmans (In theaters) - Spielberg gets personal
- My Father’s Dragon (Netflix) - Animated film premieres
- The English (Prime Video) - Emily Blunt seeks revenge
- Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) - Season 3 premieres
Saturday 11/12 & Sunday 11/13
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network) - Season 5 premieres
- Tulsa King (Paramount+) - Sylvester Stallone stars
- The White Lotus (HBO) - Season 2 episode 3 airs
- The Walking Dead (AMC) - The final season continues
- Dangerous Liaisons (Starz) - New episode airs
Advertisement