Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, July 10 to Thursday, July 14. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Better Call Saul (Monday, AMC, 9 p.m.)

Official Season 6 Trailer | Better Call Saul

It’s the beginning of the end for Better Call Saul, which returns for its last six episodes. How will Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) explain the death of a former colleague now that mob boss Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is back in their lives? We’re going to find out soon enough. The A.V. Club will continue its weekly recaps of the show until the series finale, which airs on August 15.

Advertisement

What We Do In The Shadows (Tuesday, FX, 10 p.m.)



What We Do in the Shadows | Season 4 Official Trailer | FX

One of the funniest TV comedies of our time finally returns for its fourth season. This batch of episodes picks up one year after the events of season three, as Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) reunite and start a nightclub. And yes, Laszlo is still taking care of whatever baby creature popped out of Colin Robinson’s (Mark Proksch) dead body. William Hughes will be recapping the show weekly for The A.V. Club, starting with the two-episode premiere.

Resident Evil (Thursday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)



Resident Evil | Official Trailer | Netflix

Based on the Japanese horror game series, Resident Evil is set in two timelines. In 2022, sisters Billie and Jade Wesker move to idyllic New Raccoon City with their biotechnologist father. Things soon turn take a nightmarish turn with the release of an anti-anxiety drug containing the same virus that caused a zombie outbreak 20 years ago. Then, in 2036 London, Jade is now one of only 15 million humans left alive and on a quest to figure out what the hell happened to her family. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Hidden gems

Tuca & Bertie (Sunday , Adult Swim, 12:01 a.m.)



Tuca & Bertie | Season 3 OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman (and honestly, who isn’t?), you can’t miss out on Tuca & Bertie. Lisa Hanawalt’s well-written and richly animated comedy follows two anthropomorphic birds and BFFs, Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong). The surreal series focuses on their friendship, as well as how they deal with adulthood and all the issues that come with it. The voice cast also includes Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, John Early, Tig Notaro, Tessa Thompson, Amber Ruffin, Richard E. Grant, and Reggie Watts. Season three consists of 10 episodes, and the first two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.

Advertisement

Solar Opposites (Wednesday, Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)



Solar Opposites Season 3 | Official Trailer | Hulu

Created by Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites is about an alien family who ends up taking refuge in middle America—and can’t decide if that’s a good or bad thing. All 11 episodes of season three will drop on July 13.

Advertisement

Everything’s Trash (Wednesday, Freeform, 10 p.m.)



Everything’s Trash | Official Trailer | Freeform

In this half-hour comedy, comedian Phoebe Robinson plays a thirtysomething podcast host who is broke and living in Brooklyn. When her perfect older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to grow up and start learning how to be an adult. Jordan Carlos and Moses Storm also star.

Advertisement

More good stuff

Valley Of The Dead (Monday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)



MALNAZIDOS Tráiler Español (2022)

Malnazidos, or Valley Of The Dead, is a Spanish-language thriller set during the Spanish Civil War. Directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto De Toro, the show follows a small group of sworn enemies who band together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.



Advertisement

Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks (Tuesday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)



Bill Burr Arrives to His “Friends Who Kill” Show | Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival

Comedian Bill Burr is dropping an hourlong comedy special called Live At Red Rocks, titled after, yes, the legendary Colorado venue where it was filmed. As he described in his announcement Instagram post, it’s “a whole new hour of ignorance, showing how little I’ve grown throughout the years.”

Advertisement

D.B. Cooper Where Are You?! (Wednesday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)



D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Marina Zenovich’s four-part docuseries aims to uncover the mystery behind D.B. Cooper, a skyjacker who parachuted off a plane with a bag of stolen cash in 1971 and vanished without a trace. Decades later, his identity still unknown, he remains an enigma that haunts journalists, investigators, and those obsessed with true crime.

Advertisement

Can’t miss recaps

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Westworld (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Ending soon

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? (Sunday, Starz, 9 p.m.)

Breeders (Monday, FX, 10 p.m., season three finale)

This Is Going To Hurt (Thursday, AMC+, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)