1. Give it up for billionaire Maya Rudolph

Loot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Friday, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m.: Get ready for filthy-rich Maya Rudolph to take over your screens. In the new workplace comedy Loot, which clearly takes inspiration from Mackenzie Bezos, Rudolph plays divorced billionaire Molly Novak. Unsure of what to do with herself after dumping her cheating husband, Molly begins working with the charity foundation she didn’t know she had. The cast includes MJ Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, and Ron Funches. Here’s an excerpt from our review:

Loot mostly succeeds with the cast banter, unexpected friendships, and the whole colleagues-becoming-family (imagine that) vibe. The show would’ve worked fine with just all of that. But it also wants to embrace a larger message on how billionaires shouldn’t exist, and if they do, how they should actually help tackle global crises instead of simply tweeting through them.

2. British psychological thriller Chloe debuts in the U.S.

Chloe - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Friday, Prime Video, 12:01 a.m.: In Chloe, Alice Seabright’s six-part psychological thriller, The Crown’s Erin Doherty plays Becky Green, a quiet twentysomething who suffers from paranoia and low self-esteem. She compares herself with and stalks the Instagram picture-perfect life of Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert), a local counselor’s wife. Soon enough, Becky finds herself infiltrating Chloe’s group of friends under a new alter-ego.

3. Netflix’s global hit Money Heist travels to Korea

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area | Official Trailer | Netflix

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: After five seasons of thieving and dancing to “Bella Ciao,” Netflix’s Spanish drama Money Heist came to an end in 2022. But the streamer isn’t letting go of the popular IP. With Money Heist: Korea, The show has been reset in a world where North and South Korea are on the verge of reunifying and printing a brand new currency. A group of ragtag robbers decide to take advantage of the situation and teach a lesson to the powers-that-be in the process. The cast includes Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo and Lost’s Yunjin Kim.

4. At long last, Westworld is back to confuse us some more

Westworld Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO

Sunday, HBO, 9 p.m.: The perplexing dystopian drama Westworld premieres its fourth season, which is set seven years after the third season. It now includes a new amusement park modeled after the 1930s American Mafia. The show’s newest cast members include Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu, while Evan Rachel Woods, Tessa Thompson, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, and Aaron Paul all reprise their roles. Who knows where these upcoming episodes will take us, but remember: These violent delights have violent ends. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

5. A new sketch comedy special from John Early and Kate Berlant

Would it Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Friday, Peacock, 3:01 a.m.: In their new one-hour sketch comedy special, Would It Kill You To Laugh?, Early and Berlant play world-renowned sitcom stars. Despite undeniable chemistry and success, their bond suffers after a public falling out and subsequent legal battle.

6. Hulu presents a docuseries on two queer ex-Mormons

Trailer: ‘Mormon No More’

Friday, Hulu, 12:01 a.m.: The four-part docuseries Mormon No More follows two Mormon mothers (Lena Schwen and Sally Osborne) who left their faith for a journey of self-discovery after falling in love with each other. Mormon No More captures the couple trying to reconstruct their lives and maintain relationships with their families.