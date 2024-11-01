5 things to watch on TV this weekend John Mulaney returns to Saturday Night Live, Shudder presents a doc on Chucky, and more.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. John Mulaney graces Saturday Night Live

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: For its final pre-election episode, SNL brings John Mulaney back to Studio 8H for his sixth hosting gig. Tonight, he’s joined by musical guest (and A.V. Club’s favorite) Chappell Roan. Look out for our recap early Sunday morning.

2. Doc Of Chucky celebrates a very fun horror franchise

Shudder, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: SYFY foolishly canceled Chucky last month, but Shudder presents a new way to toast the horror franchise’s legacy. Doc Of Chucky dives into how the Child’s Play movies came together, with the likes of Don Mancini, Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, and John Waters chiming in on why watching this tiny killer doll is still so much damn fun.

3. Lucas Bravo seeks Freedom

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Lucas Bravo, who is publicly dunking on his show Emily In Paris as of late, branches out with a new film by Mélanie Laurent. In Freedom, he plays a notorious, sophisticated French gangster caught in a cat-and-mouse game with a police commissioner (played by Yvan Attal).

4. Get swept up by Music By John Williams

Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, Music By John Williams looks at the life and career of the composer behind the indelible scores for Jaws, Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, and a whole bunch of other classics. The doc features interviews with directors, musicians, actors, and the man himself, as well as plenty of behind-the-scenes clips.

5. Janet Planet arrives on streaming

Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Annie Baker’s coming-of-ager Janet Planet centers on 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler), who grapples with her mother’s popularity by losing herself in her imagination. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review of this “astonishing debut.”