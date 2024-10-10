John Mulaney is the new variety show host in town Mulaney's Netflix show will launch in early 2025

Well, this might be the least surprising news of the day. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is finally giving John Mulaney an opportunity to join Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon on the SNL-guy-to-real-late-night-host pipeline with his own variety show on the platform. The show will consist of weekly live episodes, and launch on the streamer sometime in early 2025.

The show does not have a name yet, but will build off the concept of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A., the six-episode live special the comedian hosted for the streamer earlier this year. “We have a long relationship with John, and we have done the stand up specials, and during Netflix Is a Joke Festival this year, he did a live talk show called Everybody’s in LA,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said when announcing the show. “I was there at a couple of the tapings, and it was so bold and original and fresh and unprecedented, unpredictable. And I think it’ll be really fun to get to do a live show with him.”

While Michael Martin felt that the show’s debut was “too chaotic by half, simultaneously overproduced and underproduced” in his review of the special for The A.V. Club, the new, untitled variety show will have a longer runway than Everybody‘s mere six episodes to figure it all out. Hopefully for Mulaney fans, this new format will let his sharp comedy shine and pull off the “bold… risks and swings” Bejaria says the company needs to push into the late night space. It does seem like a pretty perfect format for him. For other hosts enjoying one of entertainment’s cushier gigs (unless you’re a member of Seth Meyer’s band, unfortunately), this may be a bit of a threat. At least they can find solace in the fact that Mulaney’s show wasn’t on the air when a video of a literal horse in a hospital—à la the comedian’s famous Kid Gorgeous bit—went viral on Twitter/X a few weeks ago. That would have been an episode for the ages.