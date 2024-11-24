What's on TV this week—Get Millie Black, The Madness Plus, the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas film, and more.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, November 24 to Thursday, November 28. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Get Millie Black (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.)

Marlon James’ Get Millie Black might just remind you of another HBO whodunit, Mare Of Easttown. In the five-part series, ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrence) returns to her home in Jamaica and works on a missing persons case that blows her world apart. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review of the show.

The Madness (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

In this conspiracy thriller from playwright Stephen Belber, Colman Domingo tackles news anchor Muncie Daniels, who stumbles upon a gruesome murder in the Poconos. When he’s blamed for the crime, he becomes a media sensation and is forced to reconnect with his estranged family. John Ortiz, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Gabrielle Graham co-star. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Thursday.

More newbies

Our Little Secret (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

It just wouldn’t be Christmas without a Lindsay Lohan film on Netflix. In Our Little Secret, Avery (Lohan) visits her new boyfriend’s house for the holidays only to discover that his sister is dating Avery’s ex (played by Ian Harding). The two decide to hide their romantic history from everyone to try and keep the peace. The cast also includes Tim Meadows, Kristen Chenoweth, Jon Rudnitsky, Judy Reyes, Henry Czerny, and Dan Bucatinsky.

Sweethearts (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

In this rom-com, best friends Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) and Ben (Nico Haraga) attempt to break up with their partners over Thanksgiving break so they’re not tied down in college. This proves more difficult than they anticipated, especially once they realize they might have feelings for each other.

Other picks

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? (Netflix, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)

Joe Berlinger takes on the infamous JonBenét Ramsey case in his latest true-crime docuseries. The three-episode Cold Case reexamines the crime with a new lens and looks back on how law enforcement and the media hampered the investigation.

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC and Peacock, Thursday, 8:30 a.m.)

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade runs from 8:30 a.m. until noon on NBC and Peacock. Expect appearances from the likes of Wicked‘s Cynthia Eriva, Broadway star and comedian Cole Escola, singers Jennifer Hudson and Kylie Minogue, and Emmy winner Billy Porter.

Can’t miss recaps

Dune: Prophecy (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Chef’s Table (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., season seven premiere)

Ending soon

From (MGM+, Sunday, 9 p.m., season three finale)

Murder In A Small Town (FOX, Tuesday, 8 p.m., season one finale)