5 things to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 10 to Sunday, January 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. David Schwimmer tries to give us Goosebumps

Disney+/Hulu, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: In Goosebumps‘ second season, fraternal twins (played by Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels) discover that their dad (David Schwimmer) is keeping dangerous secrets about their uncle, who disappeared as a teen three decades ago. The cast also includes Ana Ortiz, Sakina Jaffrey, and Francesca Noel. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

2. Look Into My Eyes sheds light on Big Apple psychics

Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Miss Americana‘s Lana Wilson directs the documentary Look Into My Eyes, an A24 release wherein New York City psychics conduct intimate readings for their clients.

3. Prime Video drops a new anime series

Prime Video, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: This adaptation of Etorouji Shiono’s dark-fantasy anime follows a young boy who returns from the brink of death to seek vengeance on the so-called heroes who betrayed him.

4. Black Warrant delves into prison politics

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The Indian original series Black Warrant centers on a rookie guard (played by Zahan Kapoor) at the notorious Tihar jail. Unprepared to handle the brutality and chaos of his new gig, he tries to change the system after getting entrenched in power games with inmates.

5. The British horror comedy Get Away hits Shudder

Shudder, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Nick Frost and Aisling Bea lead the darkly funny Get Away, which chronicles a family on vacation on a remote Swedish island whose fun times end when they realize a serial killer is on the loose.