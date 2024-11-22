6 things to watch on TV this weekend Outlander is back, Saoirse Ronan stars in an Apple TV+ film, and more.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Outlander finally returns

Starz, Friday, 8 p.m.: Much like the love between Jaime (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Outlander persists. More than a year after season seven began, the show presses on with eight new installments. In the batch’s back half, the couple find themselves in Jamie’s homeland of Scotland before Claire, a nurse, is called back to America to help a family member during wartime. The A.V. Club will recap the series weekly.

2. Saoirse Ronan leads Blitz

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: In Steve McQueen’s World War II-set drama, Saoirse Ronan portrays a mother in London who goes on a desperate hunt to find her son (played by Elliott Heffernan). The cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham, Erin Kellyman, and Benjamin Clementine. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review of the film.

3. Jim Gaffigan hits Hulu

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Now that he’s seemingly done playing Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live, Jim Gaffigan makes his standup debut for Hulu with his latest special, The Skinny, in which he talks about his recent weight loss, family life, and gaslighting his wife.

4. Spellbound comes to Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Set in a magical land called Lumbria, the animated film Spellbound centers on a girl (voiced by Rachel Zegler) who has to break a curse that turned her parents into monsters. Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, and Nathan Lane round out the cast, and the movie’s original songs are composed by Disney fave Alan Menken.

5. James Acaster drops an HBO special

HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.: In Hecklers Welcome, British comedian James Acaster explores his love/hate relationship with his career, childhood, inspirations, and impersonating Prince Charles at age six.

6. The New York Times examines the rise of weight-loss drugs

FX, Friday, 10 p.m.: The latest iteration of FX’s collaboration with The Times, Weight Of The World, digs into how society’s obsession with thinness has led to increased Ozempic usage and changed diet culture.