Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8.



1. Bosch spins off into Bosch: Legacy on—wait for it— Freevee

Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Let’s address the elephant in the room first: What the heck is Freevee? Formerly known as IMDb TV, the streaming platform is an ad-supported free hub of Amazon Prime Video. Bosch: Legacy is one of its originals, but it also houses other content to stream and rent.



Now, moving on to the Bosch spinoff: Legacy still centers on Detective Harry Bosch, played by returning star Titus Welliver, only now he’s left the LAPD. He’s a private investigator working with former enemy Money Chandler, while his daughter Maddie ventures into the policing world herself. Season one begins with three new episodes.

2. Doctor Strange portals his way into Saturday Night Live

Saturday, 11:29 p.m.: Marvel Cinematic Universe’s erstwhile Doctor Strange, a.k.a. Benedict Cumberbatch, returns to Studio 8H for his second host stint with SNL. Cumberbatch is obviously promoting Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness, so who knows if any of his costars—Elizabeth Olsen? Rachel McAdams? Benedict Wong?—might join him for an MCU sketch or two.

3. The Wilds season 2 on Prime Video steps into that Yellowjackets void

Friday, 12:01 a.m.: If you want to fill the Yellowjackets-shaped hole in your life, we recommend watching The Wilds. The show follows teenage girls from different walks of life who get stranded on a remote island. The twist? They don’t know it yet, but they’ve just become subjects of a complex social experiment. In her review of season two, which drops all eight episodes, Lauren Chval writes:

The good news is that the women of The Wilds are still intriguing, dynamic, frustrating, and accessible. The bad news is we get way less time with them.

4 and 5. Apple TV+ debuts a true-crime docuseries and Tehran season 2

Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The Big Conn is a four-part docuseries about popular attorney Eric C. Conn, who lives up to his last name, swindling over half a billion dollars in a Social Security fraud case. Also look out for Apple TV+’s companion podcast, which will shell out more details on Conn’s extravagant lifestyle.

Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The streamer will also launch the second season of the Israeli spy thriller Tehran, which follows a Mossad hacker named Tamar (Niv Sultan), who goes on an undercover mission in Iran. The ensemble includes Little America’s Shaun Toub and Homeland’s Navid Negahban, with eight-time Oscar-nominee Glenn Close joining the cast.

6. Showtime presents a Sheryl Crow documentary

Friday, 9 p.m.: Director Amy Scott paints a portrait of singer and actor Sheryl Crow, covering everything from her battles against sexism in the music industry to her well-publicized fight against breast cancer. The documentary features appearances from Laura Dern, Brandi Carlile, and Keith Richards, among others.