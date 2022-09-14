Since his introduction in 2016's Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong has become a fan favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to fun moments like ordering a tuna melt in Avengers: Infinity War and entering an underground fight club in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Following his latest appearance in the franchise in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Wong sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about what Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has dubbed the Wong Cinematic Universe.

“For me, I’m just like an overexcited puppy when I get the call from [Feige], you know? Like, ‘Hey, would you like to be in X?’” he tells THR. “And that comes from me, just personally, being such a Marvel fan. Growing up as a kid, reading Spider-Man comics, and then just finding myself in this world and finding a character called Wong. I’m just enjoying playing this role and where it takes me.”

The character has become so beloved that Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk refers to him as “Twitter armor” in a fourth-wall-breaking moment. And yes, the veteran British actor has seen the social media support for what has become his most popular role.

“The Marvel fans have kind of warmed to me, and I’m grateful of that” Wong says. “I take my work very seriously in terms of acting, but I also really enjoy having a ball in this universe.”

His She-Hulk: Attorney At Law appearance reveals a new side of the Sorcerer Supreme, with Wong taking breaks from battling otherworldly threats to watch The Sopranos. (Considering how Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness saw the title character struggling with his sense of duty, it’s good to see a comic book hero having some decent work-life balance.)

“It’s kind of a window into Wong’s world,” he describes. “What happens when we’re not on these missions that we have to complete. Just seeing him have some sort of respite, watching him settling down with a biscotti in his mouth.”

Of course, fans would get even more insights into the man behind the magic if he had his own show. Wong, who actively campaigned for the role, would certainly be on board.

“Yeah, I could certainly think of some ideas,” he says. “But hey, it’s not for me to push that. If you ever see anyone, send the question over there.”