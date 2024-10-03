What We Do In The Shadows' vampires have big ambitions in final season trailer Will the vampire roomies finally fulfill their dark purpose in the sixth season?

All good things must come to an end, and so it is with What We Do In The Shadows. The beloved series will come to a close with the upcoming sixth season, premiering October 21, and based on the trailer it clearly intends to go out with a bang. That means a season centered on the vampires’ big ambitions: taking over the world, reanimating a corpse, or just conquering corporate America, which as anyone with an email job can tell you is possibly the most intimidating prospect of the three.

According to the season synopsis, “After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are re-evaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century—not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).”

Saturday Night Live writers room alum and A.P. Bio creator Mike O’Brien plays the newly awakened roommate Jerry, who pushes the group to pursue their “dark purpose.” But he’s not the only new face in the What We Do In The Shadows trailer. Don’t blink, or you’ll miss a ghostly Steve Coogan or Tim Heidecker as a mean office boss.

But in the final season, you’re probably most looking forward to reuniting with the gang, meaning Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and even The Guide (Kristen Schaal). Unfortunately, not everyone is acting like themselves, because Colin hypnotized Nandor into Richard Nixon and Nadja is on her “time of the month” (at least according to Laszlo). Nevertheless the trailer also offers plenty of opportunity to party, and the season will offer one last opportunity to get the What We Do In The Shadows crew an Emmy or two—how about that for a dark purpose?