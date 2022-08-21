Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, August 21, to Thursday, August 25. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

House Of The Dragon (Sunday, HBO, 9 p.m.)

Let’s hope everyone’s ready to dive back into the Game Of Thrones universe because HBO sure is. House Of The Dragon is set 200 or so odd years before Daenerys Targaryen laid waste to King’s Landing in the final season, and the prequel will chart the rise of the Targaryens through the lens of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and his younger brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). Emma D’Arcy, Steve Touissant, Olivia Cooke, and Rhys Ifans also star. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Kevin Can F**K Himself (Monday, AMC, 9 p.m.)

Created by Valerie Armstrong, Kevin Can F**K Himself is, indeed, a fuck you to traditional sitcom husbands. It follows Allison McRoberts (Schitt’s Creek breakout Annie Murphy), who is hell-bent on killing her man- child husband Kevin (Eric Petersen) to escape her unhappy marriage. The show presents a dark, single-camera setup when it focuses on her journey, then pivots to a multi-cam comedy with canned laughter as she deals with Kevin in their Massachusetts home. In the eight-episode second and final season, Allison’s mission changes to get herself declared officially dead so she can run away in peace. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Welcome To Wrexham (FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)



FX’s docuseries Welcome To Wrexham follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s attempts to revive Welsh club Wrexham A.F.C., the world’s third-oldest professional football team, and tracks how the club performs under its new, inexperienced ownership. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review on Monday.

Hidden gems

Mo (Wednesday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, Mo follows Mo Najjar (Amer), a Palestinian refugee who is constantly one step away from getting asylum on his path to U.S. citizenship, which means he lives by straddling multiple cultures and languages. Meanwhile, his family—a resilient, spiritual mother and his two siblings—flees to Houston as Mo learns to adapt to his new world.

Katrina Babies (HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.)

While Apple TV+’s Five Days At Memorial is a depiction of how one New Orleans hospital dealt with the horrors of Hurricane Katrina, HBO’s docuseries Katrina Babies offers another intimate look at the aftermath, specifically the impact on close-knit families and youth whose lives were devastated by the 2005 natural disaster. It’s helmed by filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., who was a 13-year-old in New Orleans when Katrina hit.

Mike (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

Eight-episode limited series Mike explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life, from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah. Trevante Rhodes plays the titular role, with Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, and Kerry Sims rounding out the ensemble.



More good stuff

Lost Ollie (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Based on William Joyce’s Ollie’s Odyssey, Lost Ollie is a live-action and animation hybrid about a toy named, you guessed it, Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff), who searches for his best friend Billy (Kesler Talbot). Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, Mary J. Blige, and Tim Blake Nelson also star.

Archer (FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

Beloved animated comedy Archer returns for its 13th season, in which the Agency has been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency), and Archer and the gang struggle to find their identities while performing odd missions for Fabian. Will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Little Demon (FXX, Thursday, 10 p.m.)

In the animated comedy Little Demon, Aubrey Plaza voices Laura Feinberg, mother to the Antichrist. Has there been a better casting choice? Laura’s one-night stand with the devil (voiced by Danny DeVito) results in Chrissy’s (Lucy DeVito) birth. Mother and daughter have to deal with the literal devil coming back into their lives, all while a teenage Lucy suffers from some high school drama. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review on Tuesday.

