King Of The Hill returns to a changed Arlen in first full revival trailer
Who told Hank Hill about nepo babies?Image: Hulu
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
It’s fairly rare to see animated characters age on TV. Bart Simpson has been in fourth grade since George H.W. Bush was president, and barring some flashforwards, Eric Cartman is probably always going to be 10. But King Of The Hill‘s return is doing something else. The years since we last saw Hank, Peggy, and Bobby Hill in 2010 have also passed for the residents of Arlen, and while we knew things were going to be different for them, this morning’s new trailer for the Hulu revival makes that abundantly clear.