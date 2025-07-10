King Of The Hill returns to a changed Arlen in first full revival trailer

It’s fairly rare to see animated characters age on TV. Bart Simpson has been in fourth grade since George H.W. Bush was president, and barring some flashforwards, Eric Cartman is probably always going to be 10. But King Of The Hill‘s return is doing something else. The years since we last saw Hank, Peggy, and Bobby Hill in 2010 have also passed for the residents of Arlen, and while we knew things were going to be different for them, this morning’s new trailer for the Hulu revival makes that abundantly clear.

We knew Bobby, now in his 20s, would be working at a fusion restaurant in Dallas, but what he has to say about beer rocks Hank to his core. “Nowadays, beer is fruitier, bolder, more assertive,” he tells his father, who rebuffs the idea that beer should taste like fruit. There are other markers of the shifting culture in Arlen, like gender neutral restrooms, veganism, and soccer. When a ride-share drops Hank off from the airport, he only gives the driver a 4-star rating. “If you ask me, fives should be rare in this world,” he says, and, gig-labor economics aside, he has a point.

Behind the scenes, things are different too. Main cast members Brittany Murphy and Johnny Hardwick have both passed since the show ended some 15 years ago; Murphy’s character Luanne will not be returning, while Toby Huss, who previously voiced Hank’s Laotian neighbor Kahn Souphanousinphone, will assume the Dale Gribble mantle. Kahn is still around, however he’s been recast with Daily Show staple Ronny Chieng. A lot may be different in Arlen and beyond, but at least the return of this king probably won’t spawn a global day of protest.

All ten episodes of King Of The Hill season 14 arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Monday, August 4.