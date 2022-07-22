While you’ll have to wait until tomorrow for Marvel Studios’ main San Diego Comic-Con panel, they offered updates on a variety of animated projects this afternoon. Alongside news about What If...?, Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and X-Men ’97, fans can now get a first look at the trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy spin-off series I Am Groot.

I Am Groot | Official Trailer | Disney+

While the humanoid tree alien was last seen as a bratty teen in Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love And Thunder, he’s back to his more diminutive form from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 for the new series of shorts. Arriving on Disney+ next month, all five episodes of I Am Groot were written and directed by Kirsten Lepore, though Guardians Of The Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn remains on board as an executive producer.

The trailer features Groot facing off against a horde of even smaller creatures who are ready to do battle with him until he farts out a leaf that turns out to be his foes’ food. Sure, why not! The tiny hero is also seen trying on a variety of new outfits, experimenting with explosives, and, of course, dancing to some sweet disco beats.

The official synopsis reads:

There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.

Vin Diesel will be reprising his role as the voice of Groot. Bradley Cooper will also be heard again as Rocket.

As reported by Comicbook.com, I Am Groot will get a second installment of five more episodes down the line. Comic-Con attendees also got to preview the first episode, titled “Groot Takes A Bath.”

I Am Groot premieres on Disney+ on August 10.