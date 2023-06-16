Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Chris Hemsworth beefs up for Extraction 2

EXTRACTION 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Extraction 2, the Russo Brothers’ sequel to the 2020 streaming hit Extraction, sees Chris Hemsworth return as Tyler Rake, who somehow survived a death-defying fall at the end of the first movie. This time out he’s assigned to rescue the imprisoned family of a Georgian gangster. The cast also includes Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani.

2. After a long break, Outlander is back

Outlander | Season 7 Official Trailer | STARZ

Starz, Friday, 8 p.m.: The “Droughtlander,” as the kids say, is over. Outlander returns for a seventh season, which consists of 16 episodes. But the catch is the season is split into two parts, so half will air this year and the other half will roll out in 2024. As teased in the trailer, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) continue to fight for Fraser’s Ridge, and fans may finally learn how Jamie can potentially see the future.

3. We need a John Early special Now More Than Ever

John Early: Now More Than Ever | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.: It’s always a good time for anything with John Early. The Search Party star presents Now More Than Ever, a ’70s rock-style special show shot in Brooklyn in which Early discusses what it means to “be himself,” Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood tape, and how people react to him being gay, among other things.

4. Disney drops a Stan Lee documentary

Stan Lee | Official Trailer | Disney+

Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Get ready for an in-depth documentary dedicated to Marvel co-creator Stan Lee. The film taps Lee’s personal footage and other never-before-seen videos from his career, as well as interviews with his closest friends and collaborators.

5. The cooking competition space heats up with Morimoto’s Master Sushi

Morimoto’s Sushi Master | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: A sushi cooking competition sounds more relaxing than almost anything on TV right now. Morimoto’s Sushi Master features chef and restaurateur Masaharu Morimoto as the head judge, with Marvel’s Runaways star Lyrica Okano as host. The six episodes will challenge competitors to, yes, master their sushi-making skills.



6-7. Netflix releases two new K-dramas

King the Land | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Saturday, 3:01 a.m.: Netflix is dropping not one but two South Korean dramas to keep everyone’s weekends occupied. First up is King The Land, about a business heir named Gu-Won, who has lost the memories of his mother and is attempting to retrieve them. And there’s the brilliantly titled See You In My 19th Life, about a woman destined to remember her past lives, until an accident changes everything.