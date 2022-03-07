Outlander has never shied away from tackling intense issues during its run. Starz’s historical sci-fi drama centers on World War II nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who accidentally travels back 200 years in time and falls in love with a Scottish Highland warrior, James Fraser (Sam Heughan). The show is revered for the chemistry between its two leads and their characters’ unrelenting, time-spanning romance. But the show also excels at placing Claire and Jamie Fraser in some seriously tragic situations.



The show finally returned for its eight-episode sixth season on March 6. The first episode, “Echoes,” kicks off Claire’s journey of recovery after being kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and rescued in the season-five finale (which aired all the way back in May 2020). The installment also introduces game-changing new characters from Diana Gabaldon’s novels, the inspiration for the show. Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) arrives on Fraser’s Ridge along with her strict father and sibling.

The A.V. Club spoke to Balfe about how this season focuses on Claire’s PTSD, her inputs on the story arc as a producer, the evolution of Claire’s relationship with her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and how Malva might shake up the Outlander universe.

The A.V. Club: What was it like coming back for season six after a long break, and what was it like to step into Claire’s mindset this time? Once again, she’s reeling from a brutal experience.

Caitriona Balfe: First of all, we were so excited to get back to work. We’ve all had quite an intense lockdown in the U.K. It was a privilege to go back to doing what we love. The production worked hard to make sure we were able to film our show the way it always has been, with the same expanse and scope.

In terms of Claire’s journey, it was really important for me to tell the other side of the traumatic events she faced. If you’re going to show a rape and an attack as brutal as the one we did, it was very important for me to invest as much if not more time exploring the recovery. That’s what we get to do as storytellers, show things that aren’t palatable, but also try to bring something positive to the tough conversation. I think that’s what we managed to do.

We explore Claire’s PTSD. We explore how somebody who on the surface seems so strong, so invincible, how they’re shaken to the core. It’s difficult for Claire to figure out how to cope with the trauma. She is someone who usually compartmentalizes things. In the journey we go through with her, she takes a lot of missteps on the way. It’s good to say that with the help of her family, there is hope at the end of the tunnel.

AVC: It’s not the first time Outlander has depicted sexual assault or violence in general during its run. How do you think the show has evolved in how it handles such delicate topics? You’ve been a producer since season five; did you get to have some more input on how you wanted to see Claire’s story unravel?

CB: Yeah, I feel fortunate because we have a really collaborative relationship with our writers and other producers. We started these conversations about what the recovery was going to be like last season itself because we knew we wanted to devote time. A lot of it was about finding an honest, internal monologue for Claire. We wanted to nail it and make it really true.

Everyone has different ideas about what people are scared of or what their deepest, darkest fears are. I very much had my strong opinions on what Claire’s would be. It was lovely actually, almost like picking a puzzle with the writers about how we show it in a true way to her. As we were shooting, we managed to find that.

AVC: How does Claire’s relationship with her daughter Brianna shift this season, considering Bree also suffered something similar in the past with Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers)?



CB: Bree has quite an understanding of what Claire has been through because of what happened when she travels back in time in season four. She’s then the first person to call her out on her fronting. Claire’s like, ‘I’m fine,’ and Bree knows what that’s like. They have such good shorthand. You’ll see that Brianna will be an integral part of Claire’s recovery as the episodes go along. It’s really nice anytime we get to highlight that mother-daughter relationship.

AVC: Speaking of maternal bonds, Claire ends up taking a motherly role for Malva Christie, a major new character from the books. How will her arrival shake up Fraser’s Ridge?

CB: Malva is a curious little creature who comes onto the Ridge. Claire really feels for her. She’s under a strict and oppressive father, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), and brother Allan (Alexander Vlahos), so [Claire] wants to take her under her wing. She can see Malva has a hunger for information and learning, which reminds her of herself. In the beginning, it’s a real bond. Malva’s very complex. There’s a lot going on in her life that Claire isn’t aware of.