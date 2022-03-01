Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 1. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

The Guardians Of Justice (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series premiere ): Adi Shankar of the beautiful and glamorous Castlevania is behind this seven-episode superhero series that switches not just between animated formats but live action as well. The voice cast includes Diamond Dallas Page, Sharni Vinson, Denise Richards, RJ Mitte, Derek Mears, and more. The vibe is very much Adult Swim in the 1990s, or even MTV, back when stuff like Clone High—among Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s best work—was around.

The Larry David Story (HBO, 9 p.m.): This two-part documentary promises to tell th origin story of sitcom television’s greatest hero: Larry David. “What do you do when you’re talking and people are laughing? Comedy!” the Seinfeld co-creator observes. If only it were that simple, Larry! Though it is great to see his more down-t0-earth side. This is for every person who ever thought Curb Your Enthusiasm is a reality show rather than a (somewhat) scripted series.

Regular coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): True crime about families and couples is boring! Let’s go for the less examined relationship: the one with your roommate. It’s everyone’s worst nightmare, broke millennial edition. No one is safe! While we’re at it, why not make a best roommate ever show, too? Although, maybe that’s just Friends or How I Met Your Mother?

Love Is Color Blind (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This Filipino rom-com from John Leo Garcia seems like a nice palate cleanser after all of Netflix’s other Love Is _______ shows.

Clone High (MTV): Hey, look, Clone High is streaming! If you’re new to the show, you can just listen to the theme song for its premise. But basically,way back in the 1980s, a mad scientist made clones using the DNA of a bunch of famous people, and the show follows them as teens in the 1990s. Cleopatra, JFK Jr., Joan of Arc, and Gandhi—as teens!

A fan favorite is the show within the show, about George Washington Carver and Gandhi: Black And Tan

The bad guy’s a peanut because George Washington Carver purportedly invented peanut butter. HAH.