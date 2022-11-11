Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 11, to Sunday, November 13. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Let’s celebrate the return of Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: It didn’t get the acclaim of Ted Lasso, but Apple TV+ ’s other workplace comedy deserves your attention. Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest thankfully comes back for a third season after a yearlong break. The show is set at a fictional video game studio. In the season two finale, creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and lead engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) left to form their own company. Season three promises more undoubtedly hilarious adventures. MQ’s cast includes Danny Pudi, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis. The A.V. Club will recap the 10-episode season weekly.

2. Sylvester Stallone descends on the small screen in Tulsa King

Tulsa King | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.: In his first major TV role, Sylvester Stallone leads Taylor Sheridan’s newest drama, Tulsa King. He plays a New York City mafioso named Dwight Manfredi, who returns home after spending 25 years in prison, only to be exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he’s forced to build his own crew. Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Garrett Hedlund, Annabella Sciorra, Dana Delaney, and Max Casella co-star. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review on the site today.

3. Yellowstone, your parents’ favorite show, is back

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount Network

Paramount, Sunday, 8 p.m.: Taylor Sheridan’s takeover of Paramount continues with a new season of Yellowstone. The Western drama follows the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana. The patriarch, John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), has to fend off enemies from all sides, including land developers, folks from the titular national park, and residents of a local reservation. In the new season, John’s life is further complicated because he becomes the state governor.

4. Make it a movie night with breakup comedy Bar Fight!

Bar Fight! - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films

AMC+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Directed by Jim Mahoney (The Orville, Klaus), Bar Fight! has gathered an impressive cast of comedy favorites, including Melissa Fumero, Rachel Bloom, Luka Jones, and Julian Gant. The film follows former couple Nina and Allen, who compete in a ridiculous challenge with their friends to claim custody of their favorite bar after breaking up.

5. James Corden leads the new dramedy Mammals

Mammals - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: James Corden is moving on from late-night TV (and presumably eating at Balthazar or allegedly stealing jokes) to delve more into proper acting. He stars in the new British dramedy Mammals alongside Sally Hawkins, Melia Kreiling, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Colin Morgan, and Samuel Anderson. The six-part series follows a husband and wife whose relationship implodes when he discovers her hidden secrets on a getaway trip .

6. Emily Blunt makes watching The English worth it

The English - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The English is mainly for hardcore fans of old Westerns or admirers of Emily Blunt’s immense talent. The actor leads the six-episode British series as aristocrat Lady Cornelia Locke, who travels to the U.S. in 1875. She’s seeking revenge on the man responsible for the death of her son, when a chance meeting with a Pawnee scout changes her life. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

“The show so explicitly wants to establish its Western atmosphere that the plot becomes an afterthought. That’s a tough hill for any series to climb, even one with a star-making turn from Spencer and arguably a career-best performance from Blunt.”