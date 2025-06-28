Rob McElhenney is supposedly legally changing his name to "Rob Mac"
McElhenney reportedly filed the paperwork for the change on Thursday, which does not automatically preclude this being a massive, elaborate joke.Rob McElhenney/Rob Mac, Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
It can be hard to tell what level of irony It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney is operating on at any given moment. This is, after all, a man who once very famously put on 60 pounds of body fat just to see if he could (and to provide new fodder for his FX comedy), and who took jokes about buying a soccer team with Ryan Reynolds and turned them into both a) owning a soccer team with Ryan Reynolds and b) a TV show about same. So when MeElhenney noted in recent interviews that he’d started going by “Rob Mac” in his professional communications, apparently because he’s been doing more international business and people from non-English countries struggle with his last name, it’s hard to tell if that’s a genuine change he’s making, or an elaborate joke.