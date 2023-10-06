5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, Oct 6 to Sunday, October 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Netflix streams the sexy thriller Fair Play

FAIR PLAY | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Chloe Domont’s erotic thriller Fair Play is a cautionary tale about engaging in a workplace romance. The sexy drama follows Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) and Emily (Phoebe Dynevor), who work at a Wall Street hedge fund and start hooking up. However, when one of them gets an unexpected promotion at their cutthroat company, the now-engaged couple starts experiencing major issues. Check out The A.V. Club’s review.

2. The Wheel Of Time spins to the end of season two

The Wheel of Time Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The epic sci-fi saga The Wheel Of Time, based on the book series of the same name, closes out its much-improved second season. The show stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of a powerful women’s organization that attempts to save the world from an evil force known as The Dark One. The series has already been renewed for season three.

3. It’s spooky season with Totally Killer

Totally Killer | Official Trailer

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Always Be My Maybe director Nahnatchka Khan makes the leap from rom-com to horror-com in this tribute to slashers. Totally Killer centers on Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), who travels back in time to Halloween 1987 and teams up with her mother to stop the Sweet Sixteen Killer. The ensemble includes Julie Bowen, Randall Park, Olivia Holt, and Liana Liberato. Look for The A.V. Club’s review this week.

4. Stephen King’s Pet Sematary gets a prequel

PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES Official Trailer (2023)

Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The 2019 film Pet Sematary, based on Stephen King’s acclaimed novel, is afforded the prequel treatment with Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. Set in 1969, this one follows a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White), who discovers evil secrets in the cemetery that connect to his family legacy. Natalie Alyn Lind, Jack Mulhern, Forrest Goodluck, and Henry Thomas co-star.

5. Netflix presents South Korean thriller Ballerina

Ballerina | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB]

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Directed by Lee Chung Hyun, Ballerina is a South Korean drama about Ok Ju (Jeon Jong-seo), a bodyguard and martial arts expert who sets out on a vengeance mission for her best friend. The movie also has its big-screen premiere at the Busan International Film Festival this month.