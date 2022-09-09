Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 11. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Cobra Kai enters the ring once more

Cobra Kai: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Get your Cobra Kai battle cry ready. This sequel to The Karate Kid trilogy returns for its 10-episode fifth season. Former mortal enemies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) have finally teamed up their dojos to defeat not just the villainous John Kreese (Martin Kove) but also movie antagonist Terry Silver. Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise the role this time around, and the ensemble includes Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Peyton List.

Advertisement

2. Hilary and Chelsea Clinton are Gutsy in a new docuseries

Gutsy — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Mother-daughter duo Hilary and Chelsea Clinton lead this eight-part docuseries in which they go on adventures and interview women from various fields who inspire people to be more, as the title suggests, gutsy. Among those interviewed are Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Megan Thee Stallion, and fellow mother-daughter pair Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

3. Central Park is back with more trippy original songs

Central Park — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Who doesn’t love a good animated musical comedy? Central Park features stellar voice performances from Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Emmy Raver-Lampmann, Titus Burgess, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kristen Bell. The show follows the Tillerman-Hunters, who live in the park and battle a bitter old heiress who wants to demolish the greenery to construct condos. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review of season three, which premieres with three episodes on September 9:

While the majority of the tunes fall into a typical musical-theater, sing-songy, jazzy style, season three also sees our animated New Yorkers delving into genres like country and K-Pop. ﻿

Advertisement

4. Netflix drops the South Korean drama Narco-Saints

Narco-Saints | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Based on true events, South Korean thriller Narco-Saints follows the dangerous adventures of a civilian businessman, Kang In-gu (Ha Jung-woo), who is forced into a secret national operation to capture a Korean drug lord who has taken control of Suriname.

Advertisement

5. Prep for the Primetime Emmys with the Creative Arts ceremony

Emmys 2022 backstage: Colman Domingo (‘Euphoria’) wins for Best Drama Guest Actor | GOLD DERBY

Saturday, FXX, 8 p.m.: To get you in the mood for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on September 12, FXX is showing the Creative Arts Emmys. These awards were presented last weekend for technical categories as well as Outstanding Guest Actor and Guest Actress categories. Some top winners include Euphoria, Squid Game, and Only Murders In The Building, as well as Barack Obama, Adele, and Stanley Tucci.

Advertisement

6. Samantha Morton becomes The Serpent Queen

The Serpent Queen | Official Trailer | STARZ

Sunday, Starz, 8 p.m.: Television loves a good period drama—especially when it’s subversive. The latest series to join the bandwagon is Starz’s The Serpent Queen, in which Samantha Morton plays French queen Catherine de’ Medici. Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, and Beth Goddard also star. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review: