Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Prime Video): Premieres September 1

The Rings Of Power has been five years in the making. Announced in 2017 as the most expensive TV show of all time, with a $1 billion budget and a five-season production commitment, this Lord Of The Rings prequel has a lot to live up to. Set in Middle-earth thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and LOTR, this show is designed to work both for those who have seen the movies and those who haven’t. Expect some major events like the rise of Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom Númenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men. The cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, and Maxim Baldry. [Saloni Gajjar]