Outstanding leading actress in a drama series

Nominees: Uzo Aduba, In Treatment; Jurnee Smollett, The Handmaid’s Tale; MJ Rodriguez, Pose; Olivia Colman, The Crown; Emma Corrin, The Crown; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Prediction: Emma Corrin is currently the favorite to win, and it’s not hard to see why. She embodies a young Diana, shy head tilt and all, in season four of The Crown. Fans of the series have been waiting for the arrival of Diana (and Charles, albeit for different reasons), so there was a lot riding on Corrin’s performance. The Crown and Corrin could very well get a boost from Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, which wowed critics at the Venice Film Festival. Having said all of that, I think Olivia Colman, like The Crown, is due a win. This is her second nomination for her role, and Emmy voters’ last chance to recognize her for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy, who played a younger version of the character on the series, won this award in 2018, on her second nomination, which could bode well for Colman. The fact that Foy just picked up another Emmy, for Guest Actress in a Drama, for the role is more of a mixed signal; Emmy voters could feel they’ve recognized Queen Elizabeth II enough for one Emmy season. Elisabeth Moss, the only returning winner, poses a threat, as do Uzo Aduba and MJ Rodriguez. The Handmaid’s Tale and In Treatment came back reinvigorated, while Rodriguez held the final season of the FX period drama together. Despite all the nominations, the likeliest acting win for Lovecraft Country in Michael K. Williams for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama, but Jurnee Smollett does deserve to be recognized for her layered work in the HBO horror-drama.

Preference: I’ve been stumping for MJ Rodriguez since Pose premiered, and it’s been a thrill to watch her add dimension to the saintly Blanca. Rodriguez would make Emmys history if she won, but even if she weren’t the first openly trans woman and first AfroLatina to nab this award, she deserves it.