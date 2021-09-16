On Sunday, September 19, the nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (and their limited number of guests) will gather in person once more to fête each other, albeit six feet or so apart. There are some races here that feel like a foregone conclusion—Ted Lasso, WandaVision, and The Queen’s Gambit entered this competition with a groundswell of support, and have already netted multiple wins. But is Jason Sudeikis a lock for Outstanding Actor In A Comedy? Will Kathryn Hahn cast a spell on voters? Or will some of the year’s quietly great performers knock them out of the running? Here, TV editor Danette Chavez takes her best shot at predicting the winners of the acting awards. Be sure to tune in Sunday night for our liveblog and news coverage, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Outstanding leading actress in a drama series
Nominees: Uzo Aduba, In Treatment; Jurnee Smollett, The Handmaid’s Tale; MJ Rodriguez, Pose; Olivia Colman, The Crown; Emma Corrin, The Crown; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Prediction: Emma Corrin is currently the favorite to win, and it’s not hard to see why. She embodies a young Diana, shy head tilt and all, in season four of The Crown. Fans of the series have been waiting for the arrival of Diana (and Charles, albeit for different reasons), so there was a lot riding on Corrin’s performance. The Crown and Corrin could very well get a boost from Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, which wowed critics at the Venice Film Festival. Having said all of that, I think Olivia Colman, like The Crown, is due a win. This is her second nomination for her role, and Emmy voters’ last chance to recognize her for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy, who played a younger version of the character on the series, won this award in 2018, on her second nomination, which could bode well for Colman. The fact that Foy just picked up another Emmy, for Guest Actress in a Drama, for the role is more of a mixed signal; Emmy voters could feel they’ve recognized Queen Elizabeth II enough for one Emmy season. Elisabeth Moss, the only returning winner, poses a threat, as do Uzo Aduba and MJ Rodriguez. The Handmaid’s Tale and In Treatment came back reinvigorated, while Rodriguez held the final season of the FX period drama together. Despite all the nominations, the likeliest acting win for Lovecraft Country in Michael K. Williams for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama, but Jurnee Smollett does deserve to be recognized for her layered work in the HBO horror-drama.
Preference: I’ve been stumping for MJ Rodriguez since Pose premiered, and it’s been a thrill to watch her add dimension to the saintly Blanca. Rodriguez would make Emmys history if she won, but even if she weren’t the first openly trans woman and first AfroLatina to nab this award, she deserves it.
Outstanding leading actor in a drama series
Nominees: Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton; Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country; Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason; Billy Porter, Pose; Josh O’Connor, The Crown; Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Prediction: This category is split between first-time nominees (Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Majors, and Josh O’Connor) and returning winners (Sterling K. Brown, Billy Porter, and Matthew Rhys). Of the returning “champs,” Billy Porter has the most momentum. Pray Tell’s swan song on Pose turned into an anthem for community, his final moments marked by selflessness as much as his signature verve. Brown’s latest arc on This Is Us can’t compete with that, even if the actor remains as magnetic as ever. Similarly, Rhys is the best thing about Perry Mason, but the series’ handful of nominations suggest a lack of overall support in the Academy. The Crown’s popularity could extend to O’Connor, but I think Charles’ knavishness, in real life and the series, will ultimately put off voters. Bridgerton may be The Crown’s main competition in the Outstanding Drama race, but while Page is the series’ breakout star, it’s Jonathan Majors’ performance in Lovecraft Country that matches the emotional intensity of Porter’s work on Pose.
Preference: Whether he was running in front of a green screen, battling monsters, or romancing June Smollett’s Leti, Jonathan Majors gave us a leading man for the ages in Atticus “Tic” Freeman.
Outstanding leading actress in a comedy series
Nominees: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish; Jean Smart, Hacks; Allison Janney, Mom; Aidy Bryant, Shrill; Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Prediction: In a time that’s been dubbed the “Jeanaissance,” it’s hard to imagine anyone but Jean Smart winning this award. As Deborah Vance, Smart cracked up viewers with acerbic jokes, while also making them quake at the idea of being her next target. Deborah is easy to admire, and just a little bit harder to love—or maybe it’s the other way around. In any case, she’s got two Emmy wins under her belt already, and a handful of nominations. Her nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress for Mare Of Easttown does technically present voters with an out in this category, should they want to reward Allison Janney’s impressive work on Mom. Janney has seven Emmys, including one for the role she’s nominated for here (albeit for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy). This is Tracee Ellis Ross’ fifth time competing for this award, but Black-ish’s seventh season didn’t generate enough buzz to push Ross into the lead. Shrill’s real prize is all the nominations it garnered for its final season. Despite her long tenure on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco is entering this race for the first time, which voters could potentially want to reward. But, as I noted in the Outstanding Comedy nominations, The Flight Attendant comes across as more of a drama, which might affect her chances.
Preference: Rather than go on about Jean Smart some more, I’ll just refer you to this piece I wrote about why Jean Smart should win the Emmy for Hacks and not Mare Of Easttown.
Outstanding leading actor in a comedy series
Nominees: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish; Kenan Thompson, Kenan; William H. Macy, Shameless; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Prediction: Here’s the most “sure thing” of the night. Ted Lasso isn’t just an enjoyable comedy; it’s a beloved show, and Jason Sudeikis is key part of its appeal. He’s nominated in multiple other categories, which means he’s on the minds of voters. The series the other nominees come from are nowhere near as popular as Ted Lasso is right now. Still, it’s impressive that Kenan Thompson was nominated for the first season of his new sitcom. Anthony Anderson will probably keep getting nominated as long as he’s on Black-ish, but if he hasn’t taken home the prize yet, he’s not likely to do so this year. Michael Douglas has earned an Emmy nomination for every season of The Kominsky Method, so attached voters might want to recognize his final outing. The same could be said for William H. Macy, as Shameless finally, blessedly reached its end in April. There’s always a possibility that the frontrunner won’t actually win, but in this case, those odds are slim to none.
Preference: I see no reason to contradict my prediction, and I look forward to seeing whatever comfortable outfit Jason Sudeikis will wear to the ceremony.
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or TV movie
Nominees: Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha; Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You; Kate Winslet, Mare Of Eastttown; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit; Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Prediction: And we’re right back to too close to call. Actually, given how little traction Genius: Aretha gained, we can probably nudge Cynthia Erivo out of the running. That leaves Kate Winslet, a returning winner; Michaela Coel, who has more 2021 nominations than any of her fellow nominees; Anya Taylor-Joy, who’s already won the equivalent Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards; and Elizabeth Olsen, who’s got the might of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Disney) behind her. The Queen’s Gambit and WandaVision have already started collecting statues at the Creative Arts Emmys. But Mare Of Easttown has probably stuck in voters’ minds just as much, thanks in great part to Kate Winslet’s performance. In this case, Mare’s down-to-earth quality may actually give Winslet the edge over her competitors. IMDY’s Arabella is also wonderfully human and flawed as well, but again, I’m a little worried that, despite her fearless performance, the TV Academy will content themselves with awarding Coel for her writing on the show. Emmy voters love Brits and they’ve already rewarded Winslet once before, so I’m going to call this one for Winslet.
Preference: The good news is that, whoever wins, that victory will be well earned. However you might feel about their respective series, all of these nominees did exceptional work. But Michaela Coel’s win would be the most gratifying, not to mention exciting—can you imagine her acceptance speech?
P.S.: Thuso Mbedu’s omission in this category is still a major point of contention for me. The way she brought Cora to life in The Underground Railroad, and came to life as the central character, is nothing short of stunning. You got this one wrong, Emmy voters!
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or TV movie
Nominees: Ewan McGregor, Halston; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton; Hugh Grant, The Undoing; Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Prediction: While his WandaVision co-lead competes in one of the tightest races of the night, Paul Bettany is the strongest contender in his category. Hugh Grant has plenty of charm and probably some leftover Paddington goodwill, but his spot in the Outstanding Lead Actor category is the only major nomination for The Undoing. WandaVision has 23 nominations total, and was well received among critics and audiences. Bettany showed off so many sides of Vision, each more winning than the last. Hamilton nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. have the benefit of the musical’s lasting popularity, but their inclusion here still feels like the result of the lack of eligible TV movies; Emmy voters opted to fill that void in the nominations roundwith the musical. Ewan McGregor’s not out of the running, of course; he is Halston, after all. Even as Ryan Murphy’s limited series misfired in most other regards, McGregor’s performance made the chaos almost worth it.
Preference: Well, I like classic comic book Vision best—wait, that’s not what I’m being asked here. Paul Bettany should and probably will win.
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Nominees: Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country; Gillian Anderson, The Crown; Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown; Emerald Fennell, The Crown; Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale; Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale; Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale; Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Prediction: The TV Academy took some strides to break from their usual patterns this year, but looking at this group of nominees, it’s also clear that they continue to embrace familiarity. The Handmaid’s Tale foursome could end up knocking each other out of contention by dint of vote-splitting. There’s a chance of that happening with The Crown’s three nominees as well. But of these competitors, Gillian Anderson put forth the most memorable character: Margaret Thatcher. Helena Bonham Carter’s beautifully brittle portrayal of Princess Margaret has rightfully garnered two nominations, but Anderson sported that wig and that accent and that entitled flintiness. Plus, it’s Gillian Anderson.
Preference: Having said that, for me, Anderson’s performance read as just that—something that bordered on caricature. Aunjanue Ellis did much more finely calibrated work on Lovecraft Country; long before she reached her final form, Hippolyta was a hero.
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Nominees: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country; John Lithgow, Perry Mason; Tobias Menzies, The Crown; O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale; Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale; Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale; Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian; Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Prediction: This award won’t just be a posthumous one for the late Michael K. Williams; it’ll also represent a long overdue win for the Wire and Lovecraft Country actor. Williams was somehow never nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Omar Little, one of the best characters in TV history. His role in Lovecraft Country wasn’t as fearsome, but Montrose Freeman was also a man who refused to back down. Like Williams, Giancarlo Esposito has also racked up the Emmy nominations while also coming up empty-handed the night of the ceremony. The Better Call Saul actor is a consummate badass as Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian. But this Emmy already seems spoken for.
Preference: Is there any doubt that it’s Michael K. Williams?
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Nominees: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live; Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live; Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live; Juno Temple, Ted Lasso; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso; Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Prediction: The speculation over Kate McKinnon’s, Cecily Strong’s, and Aidy Bryant’s possible departures from the NBC sketch show could push one of them into the lead, but more likely, they’ll just split votes about the SNL bloc. Rebecca’s story was one of the most surprising and well executed arcs of Ted Lasso season one, which gives Hannah Waddingham an edge over her co-star Juno Temple. (Don’t worry about them, they’re good friends in real life.) Waddingham won over viewers, and now she’s poised to win over voters. There’s still the possibility for this to go another way: As the repressed Megan, Rosie Perez looked for adventure on The Flight Attendant, and found a meaty role as well as a showcase for her drier sense of humor. Hannah Einbinder isn’t exactly out in the cold either; though she’s nominated in a supporting role, she spent much of Hacks season one going toe to toe with Jean Smart. The Academy’s already shown the HBO Max comedy love with 15 nominations, and they do love a good show business story—and Hacks is a great one.
Preference: I really enjoyed both of the HBO Max shows in the running here, but I’d love to see Rosie Perez take home this award. Perez radiated her character’s desperation and yearning, eliciting sympathy for a woman trying to find new purpose (and passion) in her life, but playing a somewhat inept spy made for great comedy.
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Nominees: Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks; Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live; Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live; Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso; Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso, Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso; Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso; Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Prediction: Ted Lasso’s sweep at Emmys night is likely to start here, though the real question is which of its four nominees will emerge victorious. No disrespect to Coach Beard, the (now former) kit man, or Higgins, but Brett Goldstein’s performance as Roy Kent is one of the most talked-about elements of the show. Watching Goldstein gradually peel back Roy’s prickly layers has been as rewarding as it is charming, and is the kind of thing voters respond to well. Then again, there’s a reason why Bowen Yang is the latest SNL breakout—he’s hilarious and dynamic, and was at the center of some of last season’s biggest moments. Like Goldstein, Yang made his way from the writer’s room to the cast of his show. Carl Clemons-Hopkins had a front row seat to the Smart-Einbinder fireworks in Hacks, but he found his own wryly funny frequency to operate on as a quietly assertive COO. Paul Reiser was the new kid on the block in The Kominsky Method’s final season, but the response to the show has been more muted overall.
Preference: Brett Goldstein is the supporting actor among his peers here who’s most frequently able to steal away the show from Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso. That’s good for a win.
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Nominees: Phillipa Soo, Hamilton; Renée Elise Goldberry, Hamilton; Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown; Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown; Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit; Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Prediction: This one’s easy—there’s even an award-winning song with the answer. Kathryn Hahn was wickedly funny and just plain wicked in her turn on WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, a witch envious of Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) innate magical abilities. She gave her own masterclass as the busybody neighbor, cranking up and turning down the volume on her obtrusiveness (and hair), while also hinting at something much darker and primeval underneath. When the big reveal came—with a snappy musical accompaniment, no less—Hahn’s performance brought all the pieces together. Of course, there’s a chance that Jean Smart’s latest supporting actress nomination will net her another Emmy, and we shouldn’t underestimate the quiet appeal of Julianne Nicholson’s own Mare Of Easttown performance. Moses Ingram gave a graceful performance in The Queen’s Gambit, but that series really only consists of one character, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Beth Harmon, which makes this an uphill battle for her. Renée Elise Goldberry and Phillipa Soo have years of Hamilton raves propelling them forward, which would seem to create some room for doubt about Hahn’s win.
Preference: Kathryn Hahn has become a force on TV over the last several years, and it’s time for the Emmys to recognize that. But I won’t be upset if Julianne Nicholson wins; her work on Mare Of Easttown is just as integral to the show as Kate Winslet’s. Lori’s grief is like a cry that goes unheard for much of the show, only to be unleashed as a howl, and finally, a relieved whimper, in the finale.
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Nominees: Daveed Diggs, Hamilton; Jonathan Groff, Hamilton; Anthony Ramos, Hamilton; Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You; Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown; Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Prediction: This one’s more of a toss-up, in part because each actor deserves to be included, and half of the nominees could be found everywhere this year. Anthony Ramos was a leading man in In The Heights and did great supporting actor work on In Treatment; Daveed Diggs had his own leading role on Snowpiercer, a scene-stealing turn in The Good Lord Bird, and co-starred in Central Park; and along with Mare Of Easttown, Evan Peters made a surprise appearance on WandaVision, reviving a role that was one of the few bright spots of Fox’s X-Men franchise. Emmy voters love the familiar, and it’s probably pretty likely that most have watched Hamilton at this point, which means Jonathan Groff isn’t out of the running. The Queen’s Gambit is already racking up awards, which could push Thomas Brodie-Sangster to the front. I May Destroy You has the least nominations of all the shows here, but Paapa Essiedu’s moving performance shouldn’t be discounted (he was also great in Gangs Of London, which premiered on AMC this year after being relegated to AMC+). I’ll give the advantage to Evan Peters: WandaVision and Mare Of Easttown have double-digit nominations, so the odds are just higher that Emmy voters have watched both of those shows, which raises his profile. His earnest, boyish detective charmed Kate Winslet’s Mare along with audiences, so he’s a solid pick.
Preference: Paapa Essiedu had his work cut out for him in I May Destroy You, matching the intensity of Michaela Coel’s Arabella. He carved out space for Kwame’s journey and trauma, which was just as compelling to watch as Arabella’s.
