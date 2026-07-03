Tim Heidecker's "real" InfoWars informs America that Alex Jones has "popped like a balloon"

After months of build-up and legal battles, Tim Heidecker and The Onion‘s “Real InfoWars” launched in full on Thursday night, deploying a 50-minute block of comedy on the brand’s various streaming accounts—and finally answering what, precisely, this new version of InfoWars was going to look like in practice. Specifically, it took the form of two larger pre-taped sequences—one focused on old-school Onion News Network character Jim Haggerty (Brad Holbrook), and the other on Heidecker’s boisterous impression of ousted InfoWars host Alex Jones—mixed with some ads teasing other directions the new brand might head off in. (Also, a new theme song, from internet favorite Nick Lutsko, introducing powerful but short-lived character The InfoWars Elf.)

The Haggerty material will be familiar to anybody in tune with the satirical outlet’s video content over the last several years, and specifically felt like it had a lot of overlap with the recent Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile. (Highlight: A wide-eyed Haggerty finding out, from his CIA source, about 9/11.) Heidecker, meanwhile, deployed a full-on assault on Jones, this time in less-improvised fashion than the “Emergency Broadcast” he made several weeks ago, asserting as loudly as he could that the actual Jones “popped like a balloon” a few months ago, and that the current Jones is an impersonator.

Which is, of course, just turnabout being fair play, given how often Jones has asserted that the people surrounding various dead people are lying or actors over the years, assertions that led to this whole situation after he got sued into bankruptcy for making claims about the families of the Parkland shooting victims. More specifically, Heidecker and his collaborators took aim at the weird cult of certainty surrounding InfoWars as a whole, doing interviews and fielding callers all certain their version of reality is the real one, in defiance of everything they’ve ever seen or heard. (Including a caller that we’re 99 percent certain was Tim Robinson, claiming that “Alex Jones” is a character who gets passed between performers, “Like Bozo.”)

The stream ended with a promise that the universe would “expand” this fall; that lines up with comments Global Tetrahedron CEO Ben Collins made to us last week, when he noted that this version of InfoWars, with Heidecker front and center, would be a six-episode run before branching out into other comedic avenues.