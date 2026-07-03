Tim Heidecker's "real" InfoWars informs America that Alex Jones has "popped like a balloon"
Featuring calls from distraught Whataburger employees and someone we're 99 percent sure was Tim Robinson, the first "Real InfoWars broadcast made a couple of big claims.Tim Heidecker on InfoWars' Emergency, Screenshot: YouTube
After months of build-up and legal battles, Tim Heidecker and The Onion‘s “Real InfoWars” launched in full on Thursday night, deploying a 50-minute block of comedy on the brand’s various streaming accounts—and finally answering what, precisely, this new version of InfoWars was going to look like in practice. Specifically, it took the form of two larger pre-taped sequences—one focused on old-school Onion News Network character Jim Haggerty (Brad Holbrook), and the other on Heidecker’s boisterous impression of ousted InfoWars host Alex Jones—mixed with some ads teasing other directions the new brand might head off in. (Also, a new theme song, from internet favorite Nick Lutsko, introducing powerful but short-lived character The InfoWars Elf.)