Heather Graham, Rosie Perez snag rooms at The White Lotus

It seems that, somehow, there are still some vacancies at The White Lotus Saint-Tropez. At least there were as of this morning, as Deadline now reports that both Rosie Perez and Heather Graham have been cast in the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus. They’ll also be joined by actors Ben Schnetzer, Tobias Santelmann, Frida Gustavsson, and Laura Smet. As has been the case for the whole season so far, no information about what characters everyone will be playing has been shared yet.

Graham was most recently spotted in They Will Kill You, another tale of death and high-end lodging (albeit one of a very different tone than The White Lotus). Perez has become something of a frequent flier at HBO, having appeared in Fantasmas, The Flight Attendant, and (a then-still-on-TBS) Search Party over the past few years.

So far, this season of The White Lotus has also confirmed Kumail Nanjiani, Max Greenfield, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bernhard, AJ Michalka, Chris Messina, Vincent Cassel, and Steve Coogan, among many others. There’s no confirmed timeline for when season four might hit our screens, but it likely won’t be until at least the end of 2026 or early 2027.