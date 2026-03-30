Heather Graham, Rosie Perez snag rooms at The White Lotus
Ben Schnetzer, Tobias Santelmann, Frida Gustavsson, and Laura Smet have also been confirmed for the France-set season.Images via Paramount, HBO
It seems that, somehow, there are still some vacancies at The White Lotus Saint-Tropez. At least there were as of this morning, as Deadline now reports that both Rosie Perez and Heather Graham have been cast in the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus. They’ll also be joined by actors Ben Schnetzer, Tobias Santelmann, Frida Gustavsson, and Laura Smet. As has been the case for the whole season so far, no information about what characters everyone will be playing has been shared yet.
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