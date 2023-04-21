Fast X, White Men Can't Jump, and other trailers you may have missed this week

News

Fast X, White Men Can't Jump, and other trailers you may have missed this week

Reality, Frog and Toad, and The Boogeyman are all inching closer with new trailers this week

ByThe A.V. Club
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
White Men Can’t Jump, Reality, Frog and Toad, Fast X
White Men Can’t Jump, Reality, Frog and Toad, Fast X
Image: White Men Can’t Jump (Walt Disney), Reality (Screenshot: HBO), Frog and Toad (Apple TV Plus), Fast X (Screenshot: Universal)

Trailers. They are a lot of them, and they just don’t stop. So, for your watching pleasure, The A.V. Club has rounded up all of the week’s major trailer (and teaser) drops.

As summer movie season inches closer, we’re getting better looks at some potential blockbusters with Fast X and The Boogeyman. On the TV side, Apple TV+, in particular, has an eclectic set of programming on the horizon, giving us trailers for City On Fire, High Desert, and Frog and Toad.

From series to film, and on screens big and small, here are all the trailers you should have on your radar this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

White Men Can’t Jump

White Men Can’t Jump

White Men Can’t Jump | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

White Men Can’t Jump sees Jack Harlow, in his acting debut, try to prove that he deserves to be taken seriously as a basketball player despite the fact that he is white. Of course, there is some meta-text here given Harlow’s existing position as a white rapper that could potentially add something to the role that Woody Harrelson couldn’t in the 1992 original. Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, and the late Lance Reddick round out the cast. White Men Can’t Jump hits Hulu on May 19.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

High Desert

High Desert

High Desert — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

There’s a new Apple TV+ series for Patricia Arquette to ham it up in. This one is High Desert, which sees Arquette’s Peggy attempt to restart her life after the death of her mother by becoming a private investigator in the California desert. Naturally, hijinks and family drama ensue. The cast includes Matt Dillion, Christine Taylor, and Bernadette Peters. The first three episodes debut on Apple TV+ on May 17; the series will follow a weekly release model after that.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

Reality

Reality

Reality | Official Teaser | Max

If there is one person in young Hollywood that has mastered the glassy-eyed, about-to-burst-into-tears look, it’s Sydney Sweeney. Lucky for us, there is plenty of that in our first Reality teaser, which follows whistleblower Reality Leigh Winner and takes its script directly from a transcript of her FBI interrogation. Based on the play Is This A Room, Reality also stars Josh Hamilton and Merchánt Davis, and hits HBO (and Max) on May 29 at 10 pm ET.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

City On Fire

City On Fire

City On Fire — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

New York City may not be able to keep secrets, but it certainly has its mysteries. Such is the premise of another Apple TV+ original, City On Fire. Based on the book by the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, City On Fire follows Wyatt Oleff’s Charlie as he tried to make sense of Samantha’s (Chase Sui Waters) sudden death in Central Park. Of course, her death is linked to other crimes in the city, and the mystery at these characters’ feet soon seems much bigger than anyone anticipated. Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, and Ashley Zuckerman are among the cast, and the series will premiere its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 12. It will follow a weekly release model after that.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

Fast X

Fast X

FAST X Official Trailer #2 (2023) Vin Diesel

Is it possible to be too fast, too furious? Not likely, based on the latest trailer for Fast X, set to a thrilling movie-trailer-style-rendition of “Gasolina.” The familiars are all here: weapons, cars, Vin Deisel. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Cena return, while new faces Jason Momoa and Brie Larson help round out the cast. Fast X hits theaters May 19.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

Lessons In Chemistry

Lessons In Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry — First Look | Apple TV+

Yes, there’s another Apple TV+ original series on the way. This one, Lessons In Chemistry, sees Brie Larson star as Elizabeth Zott, a frustrated scientist who ultimately uses a cooking show to teach her viewers about a very different kind of chemistry. Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig also star, and the series is due out on Apple TV+ this fall.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

White Bird

White Bird

White Bird (2023) New Trailer - Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren. Gillian Anderson. That itself is a pitch, but White Bird has even more to offer. When Julian (Bryce Gheisar) is kicked out of school, his grandmother (Mirren) shares her own story as a child in Nazi-occupied France. Based on the book White Bird: A Wonder Story by R.J. Palacio, White Bird is due in theaters on August 25.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

The Boogeyman

The Boogeyman

The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

You just can’t stop Stephen King. The Boogeyman, based on his 1973 short story, is the latest work from the author to get the big screen treatment. Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher takes the lead as Sadie, who attempts to protect her young sister Sawyer from a supernatural being at feeds on their suffering. The Boogeyman opens only in theaters June 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

Rainn Wilson and the Geography Of Bliss

Rainn Wilson and the Geography Of Bliss

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

It was only a matter of time before Rainn Wilson took on a travel series. If you’ve been waiting for just that, it’s your lucky day, as Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss is heading to Peacock. In what appears to be an overall uplifting endeavor, Wilson visits locales such as Thailand, Iceland, Ghana, and Los Angeles and attempts to understand the “science of happiness,” per a press release. Based on Eric Weiner’s book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” all five episodes of the series hit Peacock on May 18.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Season 3 Trailer

Awkwafina is once again Nora from Queens. The third season of the Comedy Central original makes its return next week, and the outing boasts guest appearances that comedy fans will certainly appreciate: Scott Adsit, Janeane Garofalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong, Frankie Muniz are just a few of the long list. Season three of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens kicks off on Comedy Central on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:30 PM ET.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

Frog and Toad

Frog and Toad

Frog and Toad — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Great news amphibian fans: we’re finally getting closer to the premiere of Frog and Toad, another series on Apple TV+. While our friends have received film and stage adaptations, this new series is the first time the famous pals will have a TV series all their own. Nat Faxon and Kevin Michael Richardson lead as the titular amphibians, while Yvette Nicole Brown, Margaret Cho, and Cole Escola are among the supporting cast. Frog and Toad premieres on Apple TV+ on April 28.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese | Official Trailer | Disney+

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan haven’t been apart for all that long, but they’re back together again for American Born Chinese. Based on the graphic novel by the same name by Gene Luen Yang, Ben Wang stars as an American teenager who befriends the son of a mythical god. Naturally, hijinks ensue. Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Stephanie Hsu and James Hong also join the cast, making it a whole family reunion after last month’s Oscars. All eight episodes of American Born Chinese hit Disney+ on May 24.

Advertisement

14 / 14