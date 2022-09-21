Now that James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have announced their intention to find a long-term successor to Daniel Craig, thoughts turn once again to the question of just who should step into the tux and take the keys to the Aston Martin.

While Broccoli has been saying for months that “nobody’s in the running,” with the 60th anniversary of the first Bond film approaching, the internet hivemind and The A.V. Club’s Slack channel still have plenty of thoughts about who could play the iconic secret agent next.

First, some ground rules: the next Bond will surely, and arguably must, have roots in the U.K. (How did Aussie George Lazenby sneak in?) They must look impeccably dashing while holding a martini in a tuxedo. And apparently, they must be ready to sign up for “a 10-, 12-year commitment,” per Broccoli. Here, then, is a look at actors, from long-rumored contenders to off the wall suggestions, who could be next to introduce themselves as “Bond, James Bond.”

